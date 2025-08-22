Transform Your Reporting Workflow with DataTalk's Connect, Log & Report

DataTalk Connect, Log & Report automatically generates periodic reports from user-designed MS Word or Excel templates. It supports custom text, tables, charts, and images, connecting directly to your technology and process data. Reports can be saved as PDF, Word, or XLS files and sent via email, SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord or other platforms. Automated reporting allows workers to focus on more important work than paperwork.

DataTalk is thrilled to announce the official release of its powerful new reporting system — Connect, Log & Report (CL Report). Designed to revolutionize the way organizations generate periodic reports,