Transform Your Reporting Workflow with DataTalk's Connect, Log & Report

DataTalk Connect, Log & Report automatically generates periodic reports from user-designed MS Word or Excel templates. It supports custom text, tables, charts, and images, connecting directly to your technology and process data. Reports can be saved as PDF, Word, or XLS files and sent via email, SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord or other platforms. Automated reporting allows workers to focus on more important work than paperwork.
DataTalk is thrilled to announce the official release of its powerful new reporting system — Connect, Log & Report (CL Report). Designed to revolutionize the way organizations generate periodic reports,
Key Benefits:
- Role‑Based Reporting: Tailor outputs for managers, operators, and technicians with multiple language support.
- Time Efficiency: Automate manual report creation and free staff to focus on analysis.
- Customizable Layouts: Use familiar Office tools to design rich templates with custom logic rules.
- Immediate Insights: Access live data and visualize trends in chart and tables for immediate decision making.
CL Report enables teams to seamlessly:
- Connect to real‑time OT/IT data sources—PLCs, IIoT devices, databases, MQTT, and more.
- Log process data into an internal time‑series database for historical analysis.
- Report via user‑designed Word/Excel templates, embedding dynamic text, charts, and tables.
Reports can be generated automatically—on schedule or triggered by events—and exported in PDF, DOCX or XLS formats with delivery via email, SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, or other platforms.
Key Use Cases for CL-Report
Machine Status Monitoring & Reporting
- Report current machine status: Automatically create detailed status updates for industrial equipment (e.g., operational, idle, maintenance needed), pulling real-time data directly from PLCs, IoT devices, or databases.
- Alert when thresholds breach: Send periodic or event-triggered alerts when machine parameters cross safe thresholds—e.g., temperature spikes or pressure climbs.
Production Batch Reports & Efficiency Tracking
- Generate production batch summaries: Automatically compile data for each production batch—output volumes, yield rates, error counts—into organized reports using your Word/Excel templates.
- Compare performance across batches: Monitor variations over time in batch performance, ideal for quality control and process optimization.
Safety & Incident Reporting
- Automatic safety incident logs: When an incident occurs, compile relevant data, images, timestamps, and descriptions into a ready-to-share report.
- Timely notifications: Automatically distribute safety reports via Email, WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, Discord—or any preferred channel—so stakeholders are informed without delay.
Maintenance & Downtime Documentation
- Scheduled maintenance reports: Generate and distribute routine maintenance logs that record machine uptime, downtime reasons, and upcoming service schedules.
- Downtime analysis: Provide summaries that include downtime duration, affected equipment, root causes, and suggested corrective actions.
Custom KPI Dashboards
- Role-specific reporting: Customize your templates to present key performance indicators tailored to each role—detailed technical data for engineers, summary dashboards for managers. Multi-language support ensures clarity across global teams.
- Automated visual insights: Include charts, tables, and graphics (e.g., time series, pie, bar, scatter, donut) that transform raw data into actionable visual summaries.
Real-Time & Historical Reporting
- Real-time snapshots: Pull the latest data points for live snapshots—e.g., "right now" operational performance.
- Historical trend reporting: Access logs stored in the built-in time-series database to create trend analyses—e.g., energy use across a week, error rates over a month.
Multi-Platform & Multi-Lingual Distribution
- Flexible delivery channels: Reports can be shared via email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, or other platforms—configured based on frequency or trigger conditions.
- Multi-language support: Automatically generate reports in the preferred language of various teams or subsidiaries.
Secure, On-Premises Deployment
- Keep data local and secure: Run the software safely behind your firewall—on Linux, Windows, or via Docker—to ensure your data stays controlled and private.
- Edge deployment option: Use a dedicated Edge Device installed next to PLCs for ultra-low-latency processing and immediate report generation.
About DataTalk platform
DataTalk is a versatile no-code platform focused on operational and manufacturing efficiency. It provides solutions for OT/IT integration, AI SCADA, Connect, Log & Report, Web HMI, AI Alarm & Notify and Real-Time Dashboards. Each product is designed to simplify complex processes and maximize efficiency.
