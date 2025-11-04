Transformation Strategist Raphael Poirot Launches "Be Ooh La La" -- A Practical Guide to Turning Vision Into Action

This book is about showing that you don't need to have it all figured out—you just need to start. Post this

At its core, Be Ooh La La invites readers to adopt a new mindset for growth that transitions from hesitation to momentum through the "Ooh to Ooh La La Framework," a three-part process comprising Awareness, Readiness, and Adoption. Using relatable stories, reflective exercises, and a touch of French flair, Poirot helps readers ignite their inner spark, design a meaningful plan, and finally lift off toward their own version of success.

"Too often, people wait for the perfect moment to begin," said Poirot. "This book is about showing that you don't need to have it all figured out—you just need to start. Transformation happens when courage meets action."

Early reviewers are already calling Be Ooh La La "a refreshingly practical and inspiring guide" (Ashley Emma, USA Today bestselling author) and "a re-read for anyone serious about personal growth" (Abby-Eve Editorial). Beta readers have praised Poirot's conversational tone, uplifting energy, and accessible structure, noting that "the rocket metaphor gives readers a sense of direction and momentum" while making complex ideas approachable.

Structured like a mission guide, Be Ooh La La walks readers through defining success on their own terms, silencing overthinking, and translating vision into reality. From entrepreneurs and creatives to leaders navigating change, the book offers a mix of clarity, humor, and accountability—reminding readers that success isn't about being the smartest or most connected, but about taking consistent, confident steps forward.

Poirot, originally from France and now based near Chicago, brings a unique global perspective to his work. Known for his warm, grounded presence and strategic insight, he has helped countless individuals and teams bridge the gap between potential and performance. When he's not coaching or speaking, Poirot can be found gardening, golfing, or enjoying a perfectly crafted espresso—always with what he calls "a dash of Ooh La La."

Be Ooh La La is available now in paperback and digital editions on Amazon and other major retailers.

About Raphael Poirot

Raphael Poirot is a transformation strategist, speaker, and leadership coach with over 25 years of experience helping people and organizations achieve breakthrough growth. His work blends strategic insight with an authentic, human-centered approach to leadership and change. Be Ooh La La is his debut book. Poirot lives outside Chicago with his wife Amii and their daughter Lauren.

