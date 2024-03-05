Transformative Gift of $2.5 Million Propels Maple Counseling Towards Expanded Mental Health Services

Maple Counseling is thrilled to announce a monumental gift of $2,515,000 from The Judy and Bernard Briskin Foundation. This transformative contribution includes a $2 million endowment designated for the Briskin | Wilder Welcome Center, a $265,000 donation towards the Briskin | Wilder Friendship Terrace, and a $250k matching fund for gifts received between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024, which was successfully achieved.

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maple Counseling is thrilled to announce a monumental gift of $2,515,000 from The Judy and Bernard Briskin Foundation. This transformative contribution includes a $2 million endowment designated for the Briskin | Wilder Welcome Center, a $265,000 donation towards the Briskin | Wilder Friendship Terrace, and a $250k matching fund for gifts received between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024, which was successfully achieved.

The Briskin | Wilder Welcome Center serves as a beacon of hope, offering free guidance and support to individuals seeking mental health services within Los Angeles County. Licensed practitioners help navigate the complex mental health care system by assessing needs and connecting individuals with appropriate care they can afford, whether those services are at Maple Counseling or through an outside provider. This endowment will significantly bolster efforts in expanding access to crucial mental health resources for the community.

Additionally, the generous donation of $265,000 towards the Briskin | Wilder Friendship Terrace underscores Maple Counseling's commitment to supporting the mental well-being of its dedicated staff and trainees. This rooftop deck and indoor lounge will provide a sanctuary for those who tirelessly serve our clients, honoring their unwavering dedication and compassion.

Judy Briskin is an exemplary philanthropist in Los Angeles, as was her late husband Bernard, passionate about helping others, especially people who are among the most vulnerable communities. This gift was designed to support all Los Angelenos.

"I am deeply committed to the crisis of mental healthcare as it has touched my life and my family personally," says Briskin. "I have seen first-hand the significant difference between receiving the right and the wrong kind of help. Sadly, too many in our community do not have access to proper mental health care, and for our most vulnerable citizens there are few options for help of any kind. Maple Counseling shines like a beacon of hope in our neighborhood; it offers immediate support and, without bias or judgment, accepts anyone in need of care. The Briskin | Wilder Welcome Center has been designed as the first step on a journey to recovery, and offers an inviting, accessible, warm and supportive oasis to those in need, right here in Los Angeles".

"We are deeply grateful to The Judy and Bernard Briskin Foundation for their extraordinary belief in Maple's mission and support of solutions to simplify access to mental health care," said Varina Bleil, Chief Executive Officer at Maple Counseling. "This transformative gift is filled with compassion for the mental wellness of our community who will benefit for years to come."

Maple Counseling extends its sincerest appreciation to Judy Briskin and Rex Wilder for their incredible generosity and vision. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals, fostering resilience and healing within our community.

Varina Bleil, Chief Executive Officer, Maple Counseling, 1 (310) 271-9999 219, [email protected]

