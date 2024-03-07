Transformative Journey Navigates World Religions and Christianity

The book emerged from my desire to share this transformative odyssey, offering readers a comprehensive lens to navigate world religions and Christianity. Post this

Bisaso shares his inspiring story of seeking the creator through exploring diverse belief systems to motivate readers to take their own journey of transformation and discovery. His thought-provoking book navigates the gamut of world religions and Christianity through a clever, informative "5-level criteria." From unraveling shadows in the Old Testament to illuminating the New Testament, Bisaso's captivating interpretation fosters understanding rather than judgment, concluding with an invitation for curious readers to embark on their own faith journey.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book Bisaso said, "My personal journey fueled the inspiration for 'The Secret of God.' As a teenager, I grappled with perceived parental disconnection, driving me to seek the creator. This quest, coupled with almost converting to Islam, ignited a profound exploration of diverse belief systems. The book emerged from my desire to share this transformative odyssey, offering readers a comprehensive lens to navigate world religions and Christianity. I aim to foster understanding, celebrating the beauty in diversity and inviting sincere seekers to embark on their unique journey of discovery, resonating with the profound depths of the human spirit."

Julius Bisaso is a passionate advocate for education, a principal Academic at Kristo Purpose Ministries. Trained by American, European, and Ugandan missionaries, Bisaso holds a bachelor's degree in education and is currently pursuing dual master's degrees in Christian education and counseling psychology. A top graduate from African Bible University, Bisaso blends profound teaching skills with expository apologetics. He finds joy in playing basketball and soccer and watching investigative movies.

