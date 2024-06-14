Transforming Campus Dialogue: Susan Scott Offers Revolutionary Solutions to University Leaders

Bestselling author Susan Scott urges university presidents to adopt comprehensive training and innovative technology to foster constructive dialogue and reduce conflicts among students amidst nationwide anti-war protests.

SEATTLE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of anti-war protests on campuses nationwide, bestselling author and founder of Fierce Inc., Susan Scott, is extending a crucial lifeline to university presidents grappling with the challenge of fostering constructive dialogue among students. As the nation watches, Scott's message to educational leaders is clear: proactive engagement and comprehensive training are key to ensuring peaceful, respectful discourse on campus.

"Obviously, the anti-war campus protests accelerated beyond anything any of us could have imagined, and right now, the world is waiting for your response," Scott states. "What are you going to do to ensure this never happens on your campus again?"

Scott acknowledges that while increased police presence may prevent physical harm, it fails to address the underlying issue: students' inability to engage in productive conversations with those they disagree with. This gap in communication skills is attributed to both developmental factors and a lack of formal training.

"For 22 years we have been teaching leaders and their employees all over the world in many languages how to have conversations and meetings that explore competing perspectives, tackle the toughest challenges, provoke learning, and enrich relationships," Scott explains. "We know that just giving someone the skill set, the approach, isn't enough. There has to be a mindset to accompany it, and that is one of the things we are really known for."

Scott envisions a comprehensive program that could be integrated into university orientation processes, ensuring every freshman receives training on respectful and constructive debate. Additionally, trained facilitators would be available to provide ongoing support and refresher courses.

Beyond training, Scott introduces an innovative tool: the Pulse app. Developed in collaboration with leading PhDs in the learning community, Pulse tracks an individual's stress and resilience, providing real-time insights and AI coaching tailored to specific stress triggers. Recently awarded the innovation of 2024 and top health and wellness app by the American Business Awards®, Pulse represents a significant advancement in personal development and well-being.

"I want to sit down with you. My team and I are standing by," Scott emphasizes. "We are ready and eager to partner with you confidentially, to provide your students with insights and skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives."

University leaders are encouraged to visit Fierce Inc. for more information or to contact Susan Scott directly at [email protected] to explore this transformative opportunity.

