Transforming Clinical Data Management with Clinical Data and Analytics Platforms, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will also provide an opportunity for clinical trial stakeholders, including biopharma companies, MedTech enterprises and CROs to learn how they can harness the power of a unified D&A platform to navigate the complexities of modern clinical trials. Post this

In this webinar, IQVIA SMEs, along with an Everest Group Industry Analyst, will dive into the pressing challenges sponsors face in clinical data management today. They will explore how an end-to-end unified clinical data and analytics (D&A) platform can offer a solution to sponsor challenges by acting as a single source of truth, offering a centralized hub to manage all aspects of their clinical trials in real time.

This webinar will also provide an opportunity for clinical trial stakeholders, including biopharma companies, MedTech enterprises and CROs to learn how they can harness the power of a unified D&A platform to navigate the complexities of modern clinical trials. The speakers will also delve into practical aspects that sponsors consider when deciding whether to deploy a clinical D&A platform, like evaluating return on investment (ROI) and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

They will also explore the role of next-gen technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI and how they are leveraged by these platforms to automate repetitive tasks and extract valuable insights for clinical trials.

Register for this webinar today to discover how clinical data management can be optimized to help sponsors navigate the complexities of modern clinical trials, improve oversight and ensure data quality.

Join Nisarg Shah, Practice Director, Everest Group; and Wendy Morahan, Sr. Director Product CDAS, IQVIA Technologies, for the live webinar on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transforming Clinical Data Management with Clinical Data and Analytics Platforms.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks