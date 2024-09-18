Transforming Oncology Drug Development: Insights from Healthcare Providers on the Frontlines of Cancer Care, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Are antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and theranostics — potentially transformative therapies getting the spotlight of late — living up to their hype? Post this

These questions and more will be answered through a survey of HCPs attending the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting — one of the premier events in the oncology community, bringing together thousands of oncologists, researchers and healthcare professionals from around the world to share the latest scientific developments, research findings and clinical advancements in cancer treatment.

Join an engaging webinar that will unveil insights from oncologists surveyed at the ESMO 2024 conference. The expert speakers will identify and explore the data that oncologists consider most impactful from the conference and provide a closer look at the transformative potential of ADCs and theranostics. They will also examine the oncology drug development landscape, highlighting the surge in innovative trials and the strategic shifts in treatment approaches.

Register for this webinar to understand what treatment modalities and research are capturing the attention of oncologists and healthcare professionals in oncology drug development.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Dr. Wouter Bartholomeus, MD, Executive Medical Director Oncology & Hematology; Dr. Patrick Kelly, MD, Vice President, Medical Management, Oncology & Hematology; and Dr. Prateet Minhas, MD, Managing Director, Consulting, for the live webinar on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transforming Oncology Drug Development: Insights from Healthcare Providers on the Frontlines of Cancer Care.

