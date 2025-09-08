Transforming Radiology with Integrated AI: The ImageCare and INFINITT North America Partnership

In today's healthcare world, imaging centers cannot afford to stand still. They need dependable partners who not only provide robust technology but also bring innovative ideas to the table—helping them stay ahead, adapt quickly, and deliver better patient care. That is the spirit behind the long-standing collaboration between ImageCare Radiology and INFINITT North America. Over years of partnership, INFINITT has become more than just a PACS provider; we are trusted advisors, guiding our clients to the right innovations—like Coreline Soft's (Coreline) AI solutions—that amplify what they are already doing well and open new frontiers in patient care.

This white paper, rooted in insights from Dr. Clay Hinrichs, President of ImageCare Radiology, illustrates how INFINITT North America's consultative approach and seamless technology integration empower imaging centers to deliver faster, more accurate, and more personalized care.

Strategic Partnership: More Than Just a Vendor Relationship

At INFINITT North America, we do not believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. Our philosophy is simple: build strong relationships, understand each client's unique needs, and recommend the best add-on technologies to complement existing systems. With ImageCare, this meant identifying Coreline's AI platform as the perfect partner to our PACS, then ensuring the integration felt effortless for every user.

The result? Technologists and radiologists at ImageCare barely noticed a transition in their day-to-day workflow, but the real-world benefits were immediate and undeniable. When you work with INFINITT, you do not just get access to advanced imaging solutions—you gain a partner who is invested in your success, always on the lookout for the next breakthrough that will help you raise the bar in clinical care.

Seamless AI Integration: Redefining Daily Workflow

Even the most advanced technology means little if it disrupts workflow or slows clinicians down. That is why our integration process with Coreline's AI was built around ImageCare's needs, existing protocols, and feedback from both technologists and radiologists. The result was two distinct, highly productive workflows:

Calcium Scoring Automation: Coreline's AI now performs rapid calcium score analyses, instantly populating structured reports in INFINITT PACS. ImageCare's radiologists no longer waste time on manual data entry—they can focus on what matters most: clinical interpretation and patient communication.

Pulmonary Nodule Detection: Every study that includes lung tissue is auto analyzed for pulmonary nodules, with clear, structured reports generated and flagged for radiologist review. This consistent, AI-supported process dramatically improves safety, accuracy, and confidence.

Clinical Impact: Speed, Sensitivity, and Better Care

Thanks to INFINITT's commitment to partnership and innovation, ImageCare has experienced:

Faster Interpretations: Automated, structured reporting has cut down turnaround times, allowing radiologists to deliver answers more quickly to patients and referring physicians.

Enhanced Diagnostic Sensitivity: The AI's ability to detect subtle pulmonary nodules has boosted ImageCare's sensitivity and led to more actionable findings—and more lives potentially saved.

Direct Patient Benefit: With increased follow-up recommendations, more at-risk patients are being monitored and treated earlier.

Solving Real-World Challenges, Together

Before Coreline, ImageCare's radiologists faced manual bottlenecks and the risk of missed findings. INFINITT's role was to listen, recommend, and implement the right technology to address those pain points—freeing up clinician time, raising diagnostic confidence, and ensuring no patient slips through the cracks.

Operational and Financial Outcomes

The right technology, thoughtfully implemented, should improve both care and business performance. That has been the outcome at ImageCare. Faster interpretations mean more studies per day. Increased detection rates have led to more follow-up scans—generating revenue that has quickly offset the cost of the AI investment.

This is the INFINITT difference: we help you find solutions that make sense clinically and financially, and we stick around to ensure you see results.

Looking Ahead: Setting a New Standard for Radiology

The partnership between ImageCare, Coreline, and INFINITT North America is a blueprint for the future. We do not just hand over a product and walk away; we customize, support, and refine—making sure every new piece of technology fits into your workflow and helps you deliver the best possible care.

Dr. Hinrichs put it best: "All of my partners have expressed that they do not want to interpret a Lung CT or calcium score without its use." That is the kind of clinician buy-in and real-world impact we strive for with every client, every project, every day.

Conclusion

In radiology, progress is not about chasing every recent technology; it is about finding the right ones and making them work for your team and your patients. INFINITT North America is proud to be that partner for ImageCare and other leading practices—always focused on clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and moving the standard of care forward, together.

If you are ready to unlock the next level of patient care, we are ready to help you get there—with the right technology, the right integration, and unwavering support every step of the way.

