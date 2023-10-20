Transforming technology marketing with a new approach: The Sappington Value-Based Methodology™

Sappington, a leading technology marketing firm headquartered in Seattle, WA, has launched a new approach to expedite technology companies' marketing and sales results: The Sappington Value-based Methodology™.

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sappington, a leading technology marketing firm headquartered in Seattle, WA, has launched a new approach to expedite technology companies' marketing and sales results: The Sappington Value-based Methodology™.

Unlike traditional tech marketing, which leads with the capabilities of a product, solution, or platform, the Sappington Value-Based Methodology directly maps tech company solutions to the outcomes and value that business and technical decision makers expect. It creates clarity and understanding within a company's customer base about a technology's value, generating more leads, opening doors for executive-level sales conversations, and shortening the sales cycle.

"This is a marketing revolution," says Sappington CEO Tim Goggin. "Our innovation turns traditional marketing on its head to improve sales and marketing results significantly. It's now the foundation of all our executive-level creative work."

There's third-party validation that a new approach is needed. A recent Gartner survey showed that 43 percent of leaders in tech companies have observed a significant shift in customer preferences from buying solutions to purchasing outcomes. A new MIT CISR study similarly found that organizations focusing on customer outcomes outperform companies still focused on products and solutions.

"Products and capabilities no longer suffice to capture the attention and loyalty of today's discerning buyers—especially in today's competitive business landscape and unyielding economy," observes Goggin. "Customers expect specific business value and tangible outcomes from their tech investments. Reviewing capabilities is still valid but no longer the right way to start the conversation."

The Sappington Value-Based Methodology utilizes the proprietary Sappington Outcome Engine to help tech vendors' customers make faster, more confident buying decisions. The approach was made available to existing Sappington clients in August 2023 and is now generally available for new client accounts.

