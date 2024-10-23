Transitioning Drug Products or Vaccines into a Prefilled Blow-Fill-Seal Drug Delivery Device, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By identifying and addressing potential issues through prototyping and feasibility studies, drug sponsors can ensure that the BFS drug delivery system meets user requirements and quality standards. Post this

This webinar outlines the essential technical considerations and strategic approaches necessary to successfully transition pharmaceutical drugs and/or vaccine products into BFS drug delivery systems — whether vial or prefilled injectors. It details the importance of understanding material compatibility, optimizing process parameters and assessing impact on the injectable product's stability and integrity. By identifying and addressing potential issues through prototyping and feasibility studies, drug sponsors can ensure that the BFS drug delivery system meets user requirements and quality standards.

Additionally, this webinar highlights key considerations for evaluating drug or vaccine formulation, packaging, regulatory filings and biowaiver requests when developing combination products using BFS technology. This comprehensive approach is critical for successful product development and regulatory approval.

Enhanced BFS technology has the capability to handle a diverse range of injectable products such as temperature sensitive biologics, vaccines, peptides and small molecules and offers numerous advantages over traditional glass vials.

By addressing technical considerations, leveraging prototyping and feasibility studies and implementing a well-informed regulatory strategy and knowhow pathways, the transition from glass to BFS can be effectively managed and efficient product life cycle management can be maintained.

Register for this webinar today to learn how BFS can revolutionize drug delivery systems and streamline drug development and approval processes.

Join experts from ApiJect, Christian Eichhorn, PE, Vice President, Process Development & Packaging; and Joseph Wojcik, MBA, PMP, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Services, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transitioning Drug Products or Vaccines into a Prefilled Blow-Fill-Seal Drug Delivery Device.

