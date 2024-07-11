Transitioning From Discovery to Lead Optimization: Peptide Synthesis Applications in Modern Peptide Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about optimizing the structure–activity relationship (SAR) process in peptide drug development, including designing a robust synthesis, analyzing information from various disciplines in the SAR design for ensured success and the importance of chemical flexibility in the design and thorough investigation of SAR. The featured speaker will also highlight how crucial peptide design is to the drug discovery and development process.
TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar providing insights into the pivotal role of peptide synthesis in modern drug development.
Peptides have become crucial in the quest for developing the most potent drug. Powerful display technology, combinatorial synthesis or in-silico design often build the foundation to fuel a target-based development project rapidly and efficiently with promising hits.
However, transforming a naïve peptide hit into a quality drug molecule involves many facets of drug discovery and can cause significant bottlenecks during the development cycle. Aside from the apparent collaborative nature required of the various disciplines involved, the creative and flexible nature of the structure–activity relationship (SAR)-driven molecular structure optimization, including sequence optimization, modifications and conjugations, is a critical component that can make or break a program.
In this webinar, the attendees will learn about designing robust syntheses to enhance the SAR process, including which interdisciplinary information is crucial for a successful SAR design. The speaker will also focus on the importance of chemical flexibility, which permits creative design and thorough investigation in SAR studies. They will also share insights into how to optimize an initial peptide of interest into a quality lead molecule using practical examples to illustrate how peptide synthesis design and application can affect the drug development process.
Register for this webinar to gain practical insights and examples on optimizing peptide synthesis and application to navigate bottlenecks and enhance the drug development cycle.
Join William C Blackwell III, Director of Chemistry, Aktis Oncology, RTP, NC, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK)
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transitioning From Discovery to Lead Optimization: Peptide Synthesis Applications in Modern Peptide Drug Development.
