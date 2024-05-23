Transmission Line Compatibility Enhanced by Pasternack's New Impedance-Matching Pads

"Operating efficiently up to a frequency of 3 GHz, these impedance-matching pads support the demands of high-speed data transmission and broadcasting, ensuring minimal signal loss and optimized performance in all scenarios," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

The matching pads feature BNC, F-type, N-type, and SMA connectorized designs, making them versatile for integrating into existing systems with ease. The pads facilitate 50-ohm to 75-ohm impedance matching as well as 75-ohm to 50-ohm, catering to a broad spectrum of transmission requirements.

With configurations including 50-ohm BNC to 75-ohm F-type among various gender setups, and combinations like 50-ohm N-type male to 75-ohm F-type male, and 50-ohm SMA male to 75-ohm F-type female, the matching pads solve diverse connectivity challenges.

"Operating efficiently up to a frequency of 3 GHz, these impedance-matching pads support the demands of high-speed data transmission and broadcasting, ensuring minimal signal loss and optimized performance in all scenarios," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "By providing a wide range of impedance and connector options, we aim to enhance the flexibility and reliability of RF systems in various industries."

Pasternack's matching pads for 50-ohm and 75-ohm transmission lines are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, 1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack