Transneural Therapeutics Emerges from Stealth to Transform the Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Diseases with Novel Neuroplastogens

The company's lead asset, TN-001, is a dual 5-HT2A partial agonist/5-HT2B antagonist with serotonergic receptor engagement tailored to deliver rapid and enduring antidepressant efficacy rivaling psychedelic treatment, but without the risk of hallucinations or dissociative adverse effects. TN-001 is currently in preclinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"There remains a high level of unmet need for patients suffering from depression and PTSD," said Charmaine Lykins, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transneural Therapeutics. "About 30% to 50% of depressed patients inadequately respond to available treatments and 33% of those with PTSD are treatment resistant. Treatment options for these patients are burdened with safety issues and intolerable side effects. We have pulled together a team of scientific and strategic experts in neuropsychiatry to take on the challenge of transforming outcomes for patients and families. I am encouraged by the potential of our lead asset, TN-001, and look forward to wrapping up our preclinical efforts and progressing into clinical trials."

Ms. Lykins brings leadership experience gained over a 30-year career developing and commercializing medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders to her role as CEO. Her experience at preeminent CNS companies includes Chief Commercial Officer roles at Karuna and MapLight, and Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Before stepping into executive leadership, Ms. Lykins took on roles of increasing responsibility at Lundbeck, Sunovion, and Lilly, where she significantly contributed to the development and launch of several blockbuster products approved for depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and PTSD.

Beyond TN-001, Transneural is applying its unique strategic expertise in neuroscience, drug development, clinical trial design, and execution to develop therapies for several neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions with high unmet need. Transneural is a spin-out of CaaMTech, a pharmaceutical drug discovery company utilizing a collaborative scientific approach to engineer novel small-molecule psychedelic-inspired medicines to treat mental health conditions.

