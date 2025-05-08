TRANSOR FILTER USA Announces Johan Svensson as President

Johan brings with him decades of experience in the filtration business that will enable us to continue providing filtration solutions that have made Transor a global leader. Post this

"Johan brings with him decades of experience in the filtration business," continued Kaage. "His technical understanding of the needs of Transors' key markets will enable us to continue to provide the cost-effect filtration solutions that has made Transor a global leader."

ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER

Transor is recognized as the leader in producing the highest quality oil coolant filtration systems for the world's leading cutting tool companies.

Transor's ultra-fine filtration systems are virtually maintenance free and require the least amount of operator involvement, allowing for optimal machine performance and minimal downtime. With compatible oil, a Transor customer can expect a minimal 15,000 hours per set of filter elements. We have documented cases of some customers attaining 25,000 to 80,000 hours as well.

Transor systems deliver superior filtration for a variety of manufacturing operations such as

grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor is pioneering OMF for challenging applications in automotive and gear grinding where heavy stock removal of HSS or other ferrous materials require magnetic separation as part of the process. Transor also manufactures a complete line of high-performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.

