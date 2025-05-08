TRANSOR FILTER USA Announces Johan Svensson as President

The board of directors of TRANSOR FILTER USA and Board Chairman Emeritus, Irv Kaage have announced the appointment of Johan Svensson as President.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, III., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The board of directors of Transor Filter USA and Board Chairman Emeritus, Irv Kaage have announced the appointment of Johan Svensson as President. Most recently, Svensson has been Managing Director of the European office in Alvesta, Sweden. Re-locating to the US, Mr. Svensson will be responsible for overseeing all North American operations at Transor Filter USA including sales, manufacturing and assembly of units in their Chicago suburban facility. He will also be responsible for coordinating sales and service activities with the directors of Transor's global offices located in Brazil, Japan, Germany and South Korea.
"I'm looking forward to meeting all of Transor's current customers," said Svensson, "as well as working with our sales and engineering teams, and OEM partners throughout North America."
"Johan brings with him decades of experience in the filtration business," continued Kaage. "His technical understanding of the needs of Transors' key markets will enable us to continue to provide the cost-effect filtration solutions that has made Transor a global leader."
For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 3000 Malmo Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60005; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email [email protected]
Transor is recognized as the leader in producing the highest quality oil coolant filtration systems for the world's leading cutting tool companies.
Transor's ultra-fine filtration systems are virtually maintenance free and require the least amount of operator involvement, allowing for optimal machine performance and minimal downtime. With compatible oil, a Transor customer can expect a minimal 15,000 hours per set of filter elements. We have documented cases of some customers attaining 25,000 to 80,000 hours as well.
Transor systems deliver superior filtration for a variety of manufacturing operations such as
grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor is pioneering OMF for challenging applications in automotive and gear grinding where heavy stock removal of HSS or other ferrous materials require magnetic separation as part of the process. Transor also manufactures a complete line of high-performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has offices in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.
Phil Stackpoole, Transor Filter, 1 847-640-0273, [email protected], https://transorfilter.com
