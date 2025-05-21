Transparency Coalition Announces New Board Appointments to Advance Responsible AI Policy and AI Education

"These new board members bring deep expertise across technology, policy, and law—experience that's essential to the responsible development and oversight of AI," said Transparency Coalition CEO Rob Eleveld. Post this

"These new board members bring deep expertise across technology, policy, and law—experience that's essential to the responsible development and oversight of AI," said Transparency Coalition CEO Rob Eleveld. "Their leadership will help guide our growing efforts to ensure that AI is developed and deployed with transparency, accountability, and the public good in mind."

Appointments to the Transparency Coalition include:

Christy Johnson : CEO, Artemis Connection. Christy Johnson is an executive leader and innovator with over two decades of expertise building and turning around teams focused on innovation, strategy, sales and marketing on a global scale. Her career spans leadership roles at multibillion-dollar companies such as McKinsey & Company, Flextronics, and Group Health (acquired by Kaiser Permanente), as well as private equity-backed ventures, with a focus on strategy, sales, and governance. A passionate advocate for ethical AI, Christy champions transparency in algorithmic decision-making and the integration of trust and fairness into emerging technologies. Most recently, as CEO of Artemis Connection, she scaled the company, led board-level strategy, and attracted multiple acquisition offers. Her board and executive leadership experience includes: global expansion, GTM strategy, audits, compensation, and advancing ESG initiatives.

Leigh McMillan, CEO, Whitepages. Leigh McMillan joined Whitepages in 2017 to lead the consumer division and became CEO in 2019. Before that, she headed up marketing and growth at ReachNow, BMW Group's U.S. mobility service, and was CMO at legal marketplace Avvo, which was acquired by Internet Brands. Prior to moving into tech, she ran communications for the Seattle Mariners during their successful drive for a new ballpark and served as National Finance Director for U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell. Leigh is a University of Washington graduate and an investor in Seattle-area VC funds, including AI2, the Allen Institute's start-up incubator.

Yoko Miyashita: CEO, Leafly. Yoko Miyashita is a legal strategist and technology policy leader with over two decades of experience at the intersection of law, innovation, and governance. As CEO of Leafly, a leading online cannabis discovery platform, she is guiding the company through public markets and complex regulatory landscapes while promoting ethical growth in emerging industries. Previously, she served as General Counsel at Getty Images, where she led global legal and policy teams and spearheaded a major antitrust campaign against Google to protect creators' rights and promote data transparency. She brings extensive board experience and continues to champion responsible AI development, platform accountability, and the protection of individual rights.

These new directors will join Transparency Coalition CEO Rob Eleveld on the organization's board of directors.

Appointed to the Transparency Coalition Action Fund:

Casey Mock : Senior Policy Advisor. Casey Mock is a policy expert focused on the politics and ethics of emerging technology. He has served in key government roles under two governors—leading the Vermont Economic Progress Council under Governor Phil Scott and directing budget policy for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz . Casey also spent four years at Amazon, where he led state and local tax policy nationwide, and most recently served as Chief Policy and Public Affairs Officer at the Center for Humane Technology. He is now a senior policy advisor to NYU Professor Jonathan Haidt , author of the bestselling book, The Anxious Generation. He is an adjunct lecturer at Duke University , a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer ( Moldova ), a member of the District of Columbia bar, and a graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School and the University of Tennessee .

Mock joins Transparency Coalition Action Fund Co-Founders Rob Eleveld and Jai Jaisimha on the TCAF Board of Directors.

The Transparency Coalition and the Transparency Coalition Action Fund work together to advance policies that protect democratic institutions, empower the public, and ensure AI systems are subject to the same standards of accountability as other high-impact technologies. For more information, visit https://transparencycoalition.ai.

About The Transparency Coalition

The Transparency Coalition is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing transparency, accountability, and public understanding of artificial intelligence. Through rigorous research, public education, and policy engagement, the TCAI works to ensure AI systems are developed and deployed in ways that are safe, transparent, and aligned with the values of democracy. The Coalition operates through two entities: a 501(c)(3) organization focused on research and education, and the Transparency Coalition Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) focused on policy and advocacy. Learn more at transparencycoalition.ai.

