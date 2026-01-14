Transparency Coalition Launches Parents Playbook for AI to Help Families Navigate the Rapid Development of Artificial Intelligence Products

The Transparency Coalition today announced the launch of Parents Playbook for AI, a new educational resource to help parents better understand artificial intelligence and its growing role in their children's lives.
SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Transparency Coalition today announced the launch of Parents Playbook for AI, a new educational resource to help parents better understand artificial intelligence and its growing role in their children's lives.
In the three years since the release of generative AI tools to the public, AI has grown from a curiosity into a powerful and often confusing force in daily life. All-purpose AI bots seem to magically answer any question—but they're often wrong. Companion chatbot products attract kids with the promise of a constant digital friend. Generative AI apps create amazing lifelike images that can be used for innocent fun, or lead to serious harm.
Parents Playbook for AI provides practical guidance, plain-language explanations, and timely information to help families make informed decisions about AI-powered tools.
"Parents are being asked to navigate AI with very little support or transparency," said Rob Eleveld, co-founder and CEO of the Transparency Coalition. "Parents Playbook for AI is about empowering families with knowledge so they can ask better questions, advocate for their kids, and engage confidently with the technologies shaping their children's futures."
The resource, published on Substack and using long-form content and animated videos, covers a variety questions that parents regularly express interest in learning about, including:
- How do AI systems work?
- Where are my children encountering AI today?
- What is an AI chatbot, and should I be concerned?
- How does my child avoid becoming a victim of deepfakes?
- What do I need to know about AI and data privacy?
- What should I know about evolving state and federal AI policies?
Parents Playbook for AI is available now at parentsplaybook.ai.
About the Transparency Coalition
The Transparency Coalition, based in Seattle, is a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on protecting children, consumers, and democracy from the harms of artificial intelligence. The Coalition tracks emerging AI policy and provides education to lawmakers, parents, and the public. Through its advocacy arm, the 501(c)4 Transparency Coalition Action Fund, it works with lawmakers from both parties to support legislation in the public interest. Learn more at transparencycoalition.ai
