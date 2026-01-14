Transparency Coalition Launches Parents Playbook for AI to Help Families Navigate the Rapid Development of Artificial Intelligence Products

"Parents Playbook for AI is about empowering families with knowledge so they can ask better questions, advocate for their kids, and engage confidently with the technologies shaping their children's futures." Post this

Parents Playbook for AI provides practical guidance, plain-language explanations, and timely information to help families make informed decisions about AI-powered tools.

"Parents are being asked to navigate AI with very little support or transparency," said Rob Eleveld, co-founder and CEO of the Transparency Coalition. "Parents Playbook for AI is about empowering families with knowledge so they can ask better questions, advocate for their kids, and engage confidently with the technologies shaping their children's futures."

The resource, published on Substack and using long-form content and animated videos, covers a variety questions that parents regularly express interest in learning about, including:

How do AI systems work?

Where are my children encountering AI today?

What is an AI chatbot, and should I be concerned?

How does my child avoid becoming a victim of deepfakes?

What do I need to know about AI and data privacy?

What should I know about evolving state and federal AI policies?

Parents Playbook for AI is available now at parentsplaybook.ai.

About the Transparency Coalition

The Transparency Coalition, based in Seattle, is a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on protecting children, consumers, and democracy from the harms of artificial intelligence. The Coalition tracks emerging AI policy and provides education to lawmakers, parents, and the public. Through its advocacy arm, the 501(c)4 Transparency Coalition Action Fund, it works with lawmakers from both parties to support legislation in the public interest. Learn more at transparencycoalition.ai

Media Contact:

Laura Morarity

Marketing & Communications

Transparency Coalition

[email protected]

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Transparency Coalition, 1 (206) 584-2079, [email protected], transparencycoalition.ai

SOURCE Transparency Coalition