Transparency Coalition Report Reveals the 73 AI Laws Enacted Across 27 States in 2025

The Transparency Coalition today released its 2025 State AI Legislation Report, the most comprehensive analysis to date of the rapid wave of state-level artificial intelligence policy action across the United States. Since January, the Transparency Coalition has tracked nearly 600 AI-related bills introduced by lawmakers in 45 states. As of late October, 73 bills from 27 states have been signed into law, marking a turning point in how states are responding to the social, economic, and ethical challenges of artificial intelligence. The 29-page report provides a state-by-state overview of all 73 new laws and offers analysis of the key themes and emerging trends that shaped AI policymaking in 2025.

Since January, the Transparency Coalition has tracked nearly 600 AI-related bills introduced by lawmakers in 45 states. As of late October, 73 bills from 27 states have been signed into law, marking a turning point in how states are responding to the social, economic, and ethical challenges of artificial intelligence.