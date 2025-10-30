Transparency Coalition Report Reveals the 73 AI Laws Enacted Across 27 States in 2025

The Transparency Coalition today released its 2025 State AI Legislation Report, the most comprehensive analysis to date of the rapid wave of state-level artificial intelligence policy action across the United States. Since January, the Transparency Coalition has tracked nearly 600 AI-related bills introduced by lawmakers in 45 states. As of late October, 73 bills from 27 states have been signed into law, marking a turning point in how states are responding to the social, economic, and ethical challenges of artificial intelligence. The 29-page report provides a state-by-state overview of all 73 new laws and offers analysis of the key themes and emerging trends that shaped AI policymaking in 2025.
SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Transparency Coalition today released its 2025 State AI Legislation Report, the most comprehensive analysis to date of the rapid wave of state-level artificial intelligence policy action across the United States.
Since January, the Transparency Coalition has tracked nearly 600 AI-related bills introduced by lawmakers in 45 states. As of late October, 73 bills from 27 states have been signed into law, marking a turning point in how states are responding to the social, economic, and ethical challenges of artificial intelligence.
The 29-page report provides a state-by-state overview of all 73 new laws and offers analysis of the key themes and emerging trends that shaped AI policymaking in 2025.
"2025 was the year AI harms became tangible, especially AI chatbot and deepfake harms," said Rob Eleveld, CEO of the Transparency Coalition. "Lawmakers across the country, Republicans and Democrats alike, responded to growing public concern about the impacts of AI on children, consumers, and democratic systems. Our report helps policymakers and anyone interested in state legislation on AI make sense of a rapidly evolving landscape."
Major Themes in 2025 AI Legislation
- Deepfakes: Protecting people, especially kids, from the growing harms of AI-generated deepfakes was a top concern for lawmakers and their constituents. Fifteen states enacted new laws addressing deepfakes tied to financial fraud, intellectual property theft, and criminal harassment.
- Chatbots: Following alarming reports of teen suicides linked to predatory AI chatbots, California, Maine, New York, and Utah adopted laws requiring safety protocols and disclosure notices for AI chat products.
- Healthcare: Eight states acted to ensure patients receive care from human healthcare professionals rather than AI systems. Utah established guardrails for AI-driven therapy chatbots, while Illinois banned AI therapy outright.
- Kids and Screen Addiction: Concerns about AI, social media, and smartphone overuse merged into a broader movement to protect children from screen and AI addiction. Five states adopted new laws establishing safeguards and guidelines for AI-enabled products aimed at kids.
Other Notable New Laws Identified in the Report
- Teachers must be human: Illinois now requires human instructors, not AI systems, in all community colleges
- "The machine did it" defense banned: California prohibited defendants from claiming AI acted autonomously to cause harm.
- Foreign AI restrictions: Kansas and Oregon banned the use of foreign-developed AI systems such as DeepSeek on state computers.
- Data provenance in cameras: California will require all smartphones and cameras to embed digital provenance watermarks by 2028.
- Ownership of AI outputs: Arkansas codified that consumers, not AI developers, own the outputs generated by their prompts.
The full 2025 State AI Legislation Report is available for download at transparencycoalition.ai.
About the Transparency Coalition
The Transparency Coalition, based in Seattle, is a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on protecting children, consumers, and democracy from the harms of artificial intelligence. The Coalition tracks emerging AI policy and provides education to lawmakers, parents, and the public. Through its advocacy arm, the 501(c)4 Transparency Coalition Action Fund, it works with lawmakers from both parties to support legislation in the public interest. Learn more at transparencycoalition.ai
Media Contact
Laura Morarity, Transparency Coalition, 1 206-594-2079, [email protected], transparencycoalition.ai
SOURCE Transparency Coalition
Share this article