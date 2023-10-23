"I am both incredibly humbled and energized to help lead Transparent BPO to new levels of growth, innovation, and operational excellence." Eric Petty, Chief Operating Officer Post this

Most recently, Eric was the Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Operations for Alorica. Based in Mexico, Eric was responsible for all operational aspects of Alorica's business in their LATAM region. He oversaw all activities related to P&L, client management, facilities and staffing for nearly 6,000 employees in the region. Prior to his years with Alorica, Eric worked for other industry leaders such as Xerox and MCI Worldwide.

In his new role at Transparent BPO, Eric will be responsible for all global Operations and Client Services efforts. His focus will be on working with other company leaders to provide the best possible experience for our clients and to grow and strengthen the business relationships we have with our clients and their customers. His extensive experience, strategic insights, and innovative thinking will be an important addition to our exceptional Operations team.

Eric currently resides in St. George, Utah

View the full release here: https://transparentbpo.com/transparent-bpo-appoints-eric-petty-as-chief-operating-officer/

About Transparent BPO

Transparent BPO is a premier business process outsourcer (BPO), delivering contact center services, customer support, acquisition and retention, technical support, and data entry services for small, medium and Fortune 500 companies. Since opening its doors in 2009, Transparent BPO has been named as the 'Best Outsourcing Provider' at the 2020 and 2023 ICMI Global Contact Center awards, They have also been named to the IAOP Top 100 Global Outsourcing of 2023, as well as being recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for eight years by pushing boundaries, ensuring every person's experience is better than before. We have also received a Brandon Hall Group Bronze award in 2023 in the Learning and Development category. The company now has employees and offices across Belize, the Philippines, Jamaica and the U.S.

