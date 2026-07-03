Transportation BPO Expands Virtual Agent and 24/7 Call Answering Services for Transportation Companies in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

The first call most operators want covered is the one that comes in while they are asleep," said Nimra Khalid, chief operating officer of SS Support Network LLC. Post this

The service tiers range from overnight-only answering through weekend and overflow coverage to a complete 24/7 outsourced dispatch operation, and operators can move between tiers as seasons and contract volumes change. Every agent is trained on transportation workflows before handling live calls, covering fare quoting, driver assignment, account customer handling, wheelchair-accessible vehicle requests and the trip protocols used by non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers.

"The first call most operators want covered is the one that comes in while they are asleep," said Nimra Khalid, chief operating officer of SS Support Network LLC, the parent company of TransportBPO. "Starting with overnight virtual agents lets a fleet prove the model on its own numbers. Almost every client who starts with night coverage widens it within a few months, because the recovered bookings pay for the service and then some."

TransportBPO serves taxi and cab companies, private hire operators, NEMT providers, chauffeur and limousine services, couriers and trucking fleets. Alongside call answering and dispatch, the company provides customer service representatives for booking lines and back-office support covering billing, scheduling, claims follow-up and data entry. Agents are rostered to each client's local time zone, whether the fleet operates in London, Dallas, Toronto or Sydney.

The expanded virtual agent capacity is delivered by the company's growing operations team. TransportBPO is a brand of SS Support Network LLC, a business process outsourcing firm registered in Vancouver, Washington, whose delivery team of more than 50 trained agents has supported transportation and healthcare clients in dispatch, billing, credentialing and customer service since 2020.

Transportation operators can compare coverage tiers, request pricing or book a consultation at https://transportbpo.com.

About TransportBPO

TransportBPO is a specialist call center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for the ground transportation industry, delivering virtual agents, 24/7 taxi and cab call answering, live dispatch, customer service and back-office support to transportation companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. TransportBPO serves taxi, cab, private hire, NEMT, chauffeur, courier and trucking operators and is a brand of SS Support Network LLC of Vancouver, Washington, USA. More information is available at https://transportbpo.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Okoro, Content Editor and Dispatcher

TransportBPO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (657) 777-0006

Website: https://transportbpo.com

Media Contact

Daniel Okoro, TransportBPO, 1 6577770006, [email protected], https://transportbpo.com

SOURCE TransportBPO