Transportation Division of Bonded Logistics Selects BrokerWare by 3PL Systems for New TMS

NC-based 3PL enhances TMS technology for Bonded Transportation to empower shippers for a better business solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonded Transportation Services (BTS), the transportation brokerage division of Bonded Logistics, announces that it has selected BrokerWare by 3PL Systems as their new Transportation Management Software (TMS).

BrokerWare, helping to continue the growth and expansion of Bonded's transportation division, is designed to automate mundane tasks empowering transportation brokerages to build meaningful relationships with their clients. BrokerWare helps Bonded Transportation empower their clients by creating tech-enabled tools such as tracking, dispatching and invoices that build better business solutions.

"BrokerWare allows us to stay head of the game in the technology space," began Sean Ryan, Director of Transportation for BTS. "Our account managers and carrier reps have already saved countless hours using BrokerWare. Our clients love the invoicing and the user-friendly portal to be able to run their own rates and track shipments. What they include in their software is massive and costly upgrades for most other systems. Their service is top notch, and we could not be happier to have made the switch."

Complete with self-service customer portals and a mobile app for ease of access in the palm on your hand, BrokerWare minimizes time wasted. The TMS handles LTL, truckload, drayage and rail modes, providing clients like Bonded Transportation the ability to quote, book and track shipments all from inside their personalized portal. BrokerWare features over 80 LTL carrier integrations while clients can login to enter and track their loads, check on invoices, POD's and more. Real time visibility and time-saving efforts can reduce research times and provide quick, cost-effective results.

"We are honored that BTS has placed their trust in our platform Brokerware," said Cameron Robertson, CEO of 3PL Systems. "We look forward to growing alongside BTS and are committed to delivering exceptional results that support their growth and future success."

With over 35 years of combined brokerage expertise in the transportation industry, Bonded Transportation builds partnerships with clients, understanding their unique shipping challenges and transportation requirements. BTS maintain a reliable and versatile network of certified carriers to accommodate all transportation modes and reach global destinations.

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with over two million square feet of facility space spread across 10 locations in NC and SC. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 52 years in business in 2024, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company's social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT 3PL SYSTEMS

BrokerWare™ by 3PL Systems has the functionality of more expensive and established programs at a fraction of the price. The platform not only supports new and growing brokers, larger and more established companies will find our software useful as well. BrokerWare™ is designed to simplify the freight broker's duties by creating a positive user experience for both the broker and their customers. Whether it's LTL, TL, Intermodal or other types of shipments, BrokerWare™ provides intuitive and easy to use tools to generate quotes, book shipments, dispatch shipments, invoice, document correspondence and create customizable reports. With the latest technology stack, over 50 LTL carrier integrations, and partnerships with the largest software providers in our industry and others, the platform is extremely well connected. For more information, visit http://www.3plsystems.com.

