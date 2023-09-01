Transportation Insurance Experts (TIE) Announces Strategic Partnership with DDC FPO for Streamlined Data Entry Solutions

The collaboration with DDC FPO empowers us to streamline our data entry processes, so we can better serve our clients and focus on what we do best Tweet this

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Accuracy and Efficiency: Data entry plays a critical role in the insurance industry, and precision is paramount. By leveraging DDC FPO's advanced data entry technology and skilled workforce, TIE can achieve unmatched accuracy in handling policy information, claims data, and other crucial details.

Focus on Core Competencies: Outsourcing data entry tasks to DDC FPO allows TIE's team to concentrate on its core competencies, such as underwriting, risk assessment, and providing tailored insurance solutions. This strategic move ensures that TIE's resources are utilized optimally, fostering continued growth and success.

Scalable Solutions: As TIE's business continues to expand, the partnership with DDC FPO enables seamless scalability of data entry services. This flexibility ensures that TIE can readily accommodate increasing volumes of data, meeting the demands of a growing client base.

Improved Turnaround Time: With DDC FPO's proficient data entry processes in place, TIE can significantly reduce the time required for data input and processing. Faster turnaround times translate to quicker responses to client queries, claims processing, and overall improved customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DDC FPO," said Jeanette Wilson, vice president of underwriting at TIE. "As a company committed to delivering the best insurance solutions, we continuously seek innovative ways to optimize our operations. The collaboration with DDC FPO empowers us to streamline our data entry processes, so we can better serve our clients and focus on what we do best."

"We are excited about our partnership with TIE," said Donna Kintop, SVP of Client Experience at DDC FPO. "Our advanced data entry services complement TIE's industry expertise perfectly, and we are eager to support TIE's mission of providing top-notch insurance solutions in the transportation sector."

About Transportation Insurance Experts (TIE)

TIE is a leading managing general agency (MGA) specializing in providing comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the transportation industry. With a team of industry experts, TIE is committed to delivering innovative insurance products and exceptional service to its clients.

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO (Freight Process Outsourcing) is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for many of today's leading transportation and logistics providers. Currently serving 50% of the top carriers ranked by revenue by in North America, DDC FPO dedicated teams of professionals currently process over 300,000 shipments daily. Founded in 2005 to serve as the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO has operations and customers across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific with services offered in over 30 languages. DDC FPO offers a variety of front and back office services including; freight billing, customer service, inside sales and mobile, intuitive OCR data capture. DDC FPO has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com/

