Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) Commemorates a Century of Innovation and Industry Leadership

"Reaching this significant milestone is a testament to the dedication, passion, and resilience of our members and partners who have contributed to TMSA's success over the past century," said Beth Malik, Senior Director Marketing at SMC3 and TMSA President-Elect.

At its inception on March 19, 1924, TMSA was originally named The American Association of Railway Advertising Agents. Throughout its 100 years of service to the industry, TMSA has undergone several name changes, evolving into a premier professional organization. It has played a pivotal role in shaping marketing and sales in the transportation landscape by providing educational resources, industry insights, and networking opportunities to its members.

TMSA will celebrate this momentous milestone during its ELEVATE Conference in New Orleans June 9-11, 2024. Additionally, TMSA is launching a 100-Year Anniversary Virtual Wall, allowing members, both past and present, to contribute back to the organization that has helped shared their career and drive industry advancements. Learn more about the Virtual Wall here.

"TMSA's centennial is not just a celebration of our past accomplishments, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to driving excellence, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of transportation marketing and sales," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, TMSA Executive Director.

"As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to continue collaborating with our members and partners to drive positive change and create value for the transportation industry."

As TMSA enters its second century of operation, it remains dedicated to bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to exchange insights, build networks, and propel progress within the transportation sector.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections, and resources.

Visit tmsatoday.org to learn more about this 100-year-old trade non-profit organization.

