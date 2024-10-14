Transportation Sales and Marketing Association Reveals Full List of TMSA Award Winners for 2024

"We are proud to distribute these awards to all of the incredible sales and marketing professionals in transportation and logistics, " said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, TMSA Executive Director. Post this

"From trailblazing campaigns to purpose-driven initiatives that are championing community and sustainability, and the people behind the brands that are driving the work, each winner is a testament to the power of innovation and dedication happening right now in this industry."

TMSA has four major award categories: Purpose (community and sustainability initiatives), Trailblazers (best of sales and marketing campaigns), Rising Stars (individuals who have been in the industry five years or less), and Mountain Movers (top sales and marketing leaders).

Additionally, the organization recognizes volunteers of the year through its Member and Partner of the Year Award, with this year holding special acknowledgement for two long-time supporters of the association through its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is the full list of winners:

The 2024 Purpose recipients are:

Erb Group

GLT Logistics

Taylor Logistics

Bennett Family of Companies

Next Generation in Trucking Foundation

The 2024 Trailblazer recipients are:

Alter Marketing Services

Trailer Bridge, Inc.

Position : Global

ITS Logistics

Drop & Hook

IMC

Quality Carriers

Verst Logistics

Bennett Family of Companies

Broadhead

Saddle Creek Logistics Services

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT)

BlueGrace Logistics

The 2024 Rising Stars are:

Caitlyn Hardy , Trailer Bridge, Marketing Content Specialist (now at Landstar)

, Trailer Bridge, Marketing Content Specialist (now at Landstar) Juliana Galan , GLT Logistics, Marketing Director

, GLT Logistics, Marketing Director Kaitlyn Quin , NFI Industries, Recruitment Marketing Manager

The 2024 Sales Mountain Mover recipient is:

Kimberly Cockrell Corley , Upward Bound Ventures, Founder and CEO

The 2024 Sales Rainmakers (Sales Mountain Mover Runner-ups) are:

Matt Wager , Jarrett, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

, Jarrett, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Bill TenEyck , CTP, Fleet Advantage, Senior Vice President, National Accounts

, CTP, Fleet Advantage, Senior Vice President, National Accounts Will Schweda , Odyssey Logistics, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Solutions - Managed Service

The 2024 Marketing Mountain Mover recipient is:

Katerina Jones , Chief Marketing Officer, Fleet Advantage

The 2024 Brand Innovators (Marketing Mountain Mover Runner-ups) are:

Priscilla Peters , Conversion Interactive Agency, Chief Marketing Officer

, Conversion Interactive Agency, Chief Marketing Officer Eileen Curran , Odyssey Logistics, VP of Marketing and Communications

, Odyssey Logistics, VP of Marketing and Communications Noelle Taylor , Taylor Logistics Inc., Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications

TMSA Member of the Year:

Eileen Dabrowksi, Learning & Development Innovator, Werner Enterprises

TMSA Partner of the Year:

Conrad Winter , Content and Copywriter

TMSA Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Candi Cybator , Director of Marketing, PITT OHIO

, Director of Marketing, David Hoppens , Vice President Sales & Marketing at Momentum Transportation - Landstar Agent

For more information about TMSA and its initiatives, visit www.tmsatoday.org.

About Transportation Marketing & Sales Association

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections, and resources.

