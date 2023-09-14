Transtector Announces Line of Locking Field-Termination Power Connectors

"Our new locking C13 power connectors give you quick solutions when your critical components go down due to connector failures," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They power many types of components, are easy to install and stay plugged in even with movement or vibration." Tweet this

When a broken power connector threatens your progress, Transtector's new power connectors can get you plugged in with minimal delay. They have screw-down terminals for field installation on existing cables without the need for special tools or expertise. There is no soldering required; all you need is a Phillips-head screwdriver.

Another benefit of these locking field-term power connectors is that they are designed to prevent accidental disconnections. They feature a locking mechanism that stays tight despite cord movement, vibrations, and accidental bumps and kicks in high-traffic areas.

Finally, these locking field-term power connectors are offered in three form factors to best fit your installation: a standard straight plug as well as right-angle or downward-angle plugs to accommodate tight spaces.

Transtector's new locking field-termination power connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

