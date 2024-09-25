Transtector Enhances Line of Outdoor AC Load Centers for Small-Cell Sites

"Our new outdoor AC load centers will economically power and protect your small-cell site," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They also let you easily reconfigure the panel in the field as the needs of each of your sites evolve." Post this

All of the new AC load centers have a 100-amp two-pole main breaker for 120/240 VAC split-phase services. These panels can also be equipped with a high-current branch breaker up to 60-amp two-pole for sub-panel or right-of-way (ROW) expansion. They are all UL67 listed and service entrance rated, suitable for use as service equipment (SUSE). The SUSE rating eliminates the need for a separate upstream disconnect box, saving cost and space.

Installers can customize a circuit breaker configuration for a wide variety of equipment by implementing up to 14 one-pole or up to seven two-pole load breakers. Five base models are available, with various combinations of 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, or 60-amp load or branch breakers with one or two poles.

To safeguard against lightning and utility switching transients, all models employ Transtector's renowned surge protection using high-capacity metal oxide varistor (MOV) technology with very low voltage protection level.

All the new AC load centers carry a NEMA 3R environmental protection rating. Weatherproof gaskets and seals prevent water ingress around the door, including under falling rain, sleet and snow. Their 9-inch-wide profile allows them to be discretely installed externally on poles or within integrated pole structures. The galvanized, powder-coated steel cabinets include a padlock hasp for security.

"Our new outdoor AC load centers will economically power and protect your small-cell site," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They also let you easily reconfigure the panel in the field as the needs of each of your sites evolve."

Transtector's new additions to its SC-2MMA9 series of outdoor AC load centers for small-cell sites are in-stock now and available for immediate shipment. Call us to create the custom configuration you need!

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Transtector, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Transtector