Transtector Introduces Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Cables

"Transtector's policies for same-day shipping and maintaining stock on our products means that you can get them fast when you need them the most," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. Post this

Transtector's new offerings provide faster charging than Level 1 and offer an economical alternative to DC fast chargers. The new line of charging cables can accept 120 VAC, 208 VAC or 240 VAC power. The AC rapid-charging cables are available in three versions based on charging rate: 32 amps, 40 amps or 48 amps.

Transtector's new electric vehicle charging cables feature the J1772 connector, which is one of the most common charging ports for electric vehicles in the United States and Canada for Level 1 and Level 2 applications. The J1772 charging connector includes pins for both transferring power and proximity sensing, ensuring that the EV can depart only when the charging cable has been safely disconnected. It is safe, dependable and user-friendly.

Combined with a J1772-to-NACS adapter, these cables can also be used for charging EVs with NACS charging ports.

Transtector's standard policy of keeping products in stock for same-day shipping is particularly valuable with these EV charging cables. The policy supports the U.S. government's uptime requirements for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) financial incentive program.

The new EV charging cables are 18 feet long and have been tested and certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). This UL listing makes them suitable for use on UL-listed charging stations. The SAE J1772 charger connector adheres to standards set by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

"The demand is growing for our new EV charging cables, which are available in all the standard Level 2 charging rates," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "As a bonus, Transtector's policies for same-day shipping and maintaining stock on our products means that you can get them fast when you need them the most."

Transtector's new Level 2 electric vehicle charging cables with J1772 connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Transtector, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Transtector