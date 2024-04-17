Transtector Launches IEC Connectors, Power Entry Modules, Power Distribution Units

"We're bringing reliable connection of AC power to critical components with these new IEC connectors, PEMs and PDUs," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "There are multiple configurations to choose from, many are UL listed and we keep them in stock." Post this

The new line of IEC connectors presents a full range of mains-rated inlets, outlets and connectors. Transtector offers them in IEC C13, C14, C15, C16, C20 and 320-2-2. They conform to IEC and EN 60320 specifications and carry UL, CSA, VDE and other approvals.

The IEC connectors have several mounting styles and terminations, including flange fixing, snap-to-panel and PCB mounting versions. They also feature 2.8 mm-wide solder tabs, quick-connect fast-on tabs with widths of both 4.8 mm and 6.3 mm, screw terminals, and PC spill versions. Insulating boots and safety covers complete the range.

Transtector's new mains PEMs offer adaptable solutions to panel design. They allow combinations of mains inlets and outlets, filtered inlets, switches, fuse-holders, voltage selectors and indicators mounted in bezels ready for quick, snap-fit assembly. There is a flange fixing alternative for designers who prefer the security of screw fixing.

"We're bringing reliable connection of AC power to critical components with these new IEC connectors, PEMs and PDUs," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "There are multiple configurations to choose from, many are UL listed and we keep them in stock."

Transtector's new IEC connectors and PEMs, IEC connector accessories, and PDUs are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Transtector, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Transtector