Transtector Rolls Out AC Surge Protectors for LED Lighting and Whole Home Surge Protection

The products meet NEC Article 230.67 standards, which require all new AC services that feed dwelling units to be equipped with a surge protector. Also, they are UL 1449 5th Edition Listed, meeting Underwriters Laboratories' standards for limiting voltage surges, energy absorption capacity, response time and reliability.

The new line includes models tailored for various types of popular electrical services. The 277 VAC single-phase model is the most common for LED lighting. The versions with 120/240 VAC split-phase are ideal for dwelling units. Other models handle 208/120 VAC Wye, 277/480 VAC Wye and 480 VAC Delta.

The AC SPDs employ thermally protected metal oxide varistor (MOV) technology. MOV is renowned for its quick reaction to voltage spikes, clamping excess voltage levels almost instantaneously. It also has high energy absorption and is both compact and cost-effective.

The new outdoor SPDs are housed in panel-mount NEMA 4X enclosures that seal out dirt, dust and water. Other features include low-voltage protection ratings and LED status indicators. In addition, no external backup fuse is required.

"The 25 kA/phase surge capacity and compact size of these SPDs are ideal for LED lighting and whole home surge protection," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They provide another option in our extensive product line for our customers to select the SPD that is best suited for their protection applications."

Transtector's new AC surge protectors for LED lighting and whole home surge protection are in-stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

