Transtector Rolls Out AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection

"Pairing these fuses with Transtector's comprehensive line of overvoltage surge protectors provides comprehensive site protection against all typical internal and external threats to the electrical service," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck.

The new replaceable AC/DC power fuses provide overcurrent protection in a wide range of industrial, commercial and residential applications. These include electric vehicle charging, solar/photovoltaic power, power conversion, energy storage, commercial and residential power distribution, high-current DC power systems, and more.

Transtector's new AC/DC power fuses are offered in a wide range of service levels, from 10 amps all the way up to 630 amps. They come in several popular form factors: DIN-bolt mounts, flat-bolt mounts, or cartridge-type mounts. When electrical faults occur, these fuses feature a high-speed, instant response to protect wiring, infrastructure and, most importantly, personnel.

These AC/DC power fuses are easy to replace and extremely cost-effective. All models deliver 24/7 protection. Most of them provide significantly more current-limiting than a circuit breaker is capable of during an electrical fault event, resulting in optimum safety for the affected facility and personnel.

"Our new current-limiting fuses respond instantly to protect a wide variety of devices," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "Pairing these fuses with Transtector's comprehensive line of overvoltage surge protectors provides comprehensive site protection against all typical internal and external threats to the electrical service."

Transtector's new AC/DC power fuses are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

