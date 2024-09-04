Transtector's New 18U Outdoor Floor Cabinet Keeps Equipment Cool and Dry

"Put it outdoors and your gear will stay free of water, dust and heat build-up," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "Or put it indoors where it can accept all of your rack-mount gear while remaining compact enough to fit in an IT closet." Post this

The 18U floor-standing cabinet is rugged and ready for the outdoors. It is made of heavy-duty, 14-gauge cold-rolled steel and holds up to 220 pounds of equipment. Its IP66 rating means the insides are protected from water, dust and other contaminants. They are also safe from heat build-up, thanks to the built-in 120 VAC, 10-amp fans with a temperature control that allow flow-through ventilation to limit network slowdowns due to overheating.

The cabinet size is roomy and yet compact enough to be unobtrusive outdoors or in small rooms and IT closets. To hold a wide range of components, it has an adjustable rack depth range of 6 inches to 24 inches (600 mm).

The outdoor floor cabinet has key locks for security. Gear is mounted using M6 screws and cage nuts. It comes pre-assembled.

"This sleek white cabinet is so versatile," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "Put it outdoors and your gear will stay free of water, dust and heat build-up. Or put it indoors where it can accept all of your rack-mount gear while remaining compact enough to fit in an IT closet."

Transtector's new 18U outdoor floor cabinet is in-stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector:

Transtector leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Transtector, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Transtector