TranzCapture Joins Jack Henry™ Custom Solutions Network

"TranzCapture is focused on bringing new innovation and a superior overall experience to remote deposits through industry-leading technologies," said Brad Ganey, chairman of TranzCapture, LLC. Post this

TranzCapture provides remote deposit solutions for over 2,200 credit unions, including 40% of the top 100 credit unions by asset size and 16 of the top 50. In addition to capturing deposits at the teller line, TranzCapture powers deposits on mobile banking apps, at the ATM and ITM, across the branch and at business offices.

TranzCapture's Integrated Teller Capture brings new remote deposit functionality to the teller line, enabling tellers to operate more efficiently while improving the member experience and cutting down on check errors and fraud. By integrating directly with Symitar, Teller Capture allows tellers to operate from a single interface instead of moving back and forth between two separate applications.

"TranzCapture is focused on bringing new innovation and a superior overall experience to remote deposits through industry-leading technologies," said Brad Ganey, chairman of TranzCapture, LLC. "By integrating TranzCapture with Jack Henry Symitar, we are able to bring a new level of efficiency to deposits at the teller line for hundreds of credit unions."

Jack Henry's Custom Solutions takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. Custom Solutions inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech's product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About TranzCapture, LLC

TranzCapture is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) owned by the nation's four largest corporate credit unions: Catalyst, Alloya, Corporate One, and Vizo Financial and reseller, VolCorp. TranzCapture's focus is providing leading deposit software technology and processing solutions, enabling credit unions to accept member deposits efficiently and securely while delivering an excellent service experience. Learn more about TranzCapture at tranzcapture.org.

Media Contact

Courtney Wilson, Catalyst, 1 2147037847 7847, [email protected], catalystcorp.org

SOURCE TranzCapture