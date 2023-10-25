Trapiche Celebrates 140 Years of Innovation and Excellence in The Wine Industry

The Pioneering Argentine Winery Celebrates Anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trapiche, one of Argentina's largest and most historically-important wineries, is proud to celebrate its 140th anniversary. For more than a century, Trapiche has been a leader in the production and exportation of top-quality varietal wines from Mendoza.

Since its foundation in 1883, Trapiche has been at the forefront of Argentina's wine industry. Trapiche introduced Bordeaux grape varieties early on, was the first Argentine winery to import oak barrels from France, and pioneered the use of stainless steel tanks for fermentation and storage in Argentina. In a constant quest for excellence, Trapiche also hired renowned international consultants, who contributed critical winemaking expertise and knowledge for making world-class wines. These efforts have contributed significantly to preserving the characteristics of grape varieties and adding elegance and sophistication to the wines of Mendoza.

"Our commitment to exploration and discovery has driven us to produce wines that captivate the palates of wine consumers around the world", says Sergio Casé, Trapiche's Chief Winemaker. "We continuously work with a variety of grapes, seek different soils and microclimates and experiment with an array of oak barrels and winemaking techniques. In 2009 we planted vines in Chapadamal just 6 km from the coast and now produce a Costa y Pampa, a line of oceanic-influenced wines at our newly established winery there."

Trapiche has received numerous awards in recognition for its commitment to quality and excellence, including New World Winery of the Year in 2019 by Wine Enthusiast and Top 100 New World Wineries of the Year by Wine & Spirits magazine.

Trapiche markets major brands across the US, including Terroir Series, Iscay and Oak Cask, as well as Medalla and Gran Medalla, which pay tribute to the winery's history. Trapiche's latest portfolio of varietal wines, Tesoro, releases in November 2023.

About Trapiche

Established in 1883 at the foothills of The Andes in Mendoza, Trapiche is one of Argentina'soldest wineries and its largest exported premium brand with availability in more than 80 countries. Trapiche maintains one of the country's most diverse portfolio of wines — including a range of award-winning Malbecs — that speaks to the viticultural history of the region. Led by winemaker Daniel Pi, Trapiche sources premium grapes from Argentina's best winegrowing sites, including more than 2,400 acres of proprietary vineyards and a stable of more than 300 independent growers. Driven by quality, innovation and diversity, Pi and his team utilize winemaking practices that coax the finest and truest expressions from each varietal.

