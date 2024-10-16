Trapiche Celebrates Inter Miami CF's Supporter's Shield Award

Inter Miami's first official winery sponsor celebrates Major League Soccer's best team of the 2024 season

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trapiche, one of Argentina's most historically important wineries, announces celebrations for Inter Miami CF winning the Supporters' Shield, which is awarded to the MLS team with the best overall regular season record. This achievement marks a significant milestone for both the club and Trapiche, as this is the first time in the club's history to receive this award and also the first year to partner with an official wine sponsor.

Trapiche is proud to be part of Inter Miami's success this year which also marks Lionel Messi's inaugural year with the club. The partnership reaffirms the winery's commitment to authenticity, quality and creating memorable experiences for all fans. Trapiche wines are offered at kiosks throughout Chase Stadium. In addition to the kiosks, a wider selection of wines is available at the new Trapiche Corner, an exclusive wine bar located in the stadium, as well as at the stadium lounges.

"We are very excited to celebrate this victory together with Inter Miami in a year during which we were able to consolidate a partnership that has allowed us to create unforgettable experiences for wine and sports lovers", said Alejandro Helou, Bodega Trapiche's Marketing Director. And he added: "From the very beginning of this partnership, we have identified ourselves with the club's values and with its ambitious expansion plan, in line with our own goals. We are proud to make history with the club, representing our country and taking Argentine wine to the highest level".

In recognition of their efforts and dedication this year, Trapiche awarded each player with an exclusive grill kit specially designed for the occasion and includes a bottle of Iscay, the winery's emblematic wine. And, in order to embrace the passion of fans in Argentina and to celebrate this iconic alliance, the winery has replicated the Trapiche Corner experience at Estación 83, a unique wine bar located on its Mendoza estate. Visitors to the winery can enjoy the wine served at Chase Stadium paired with a custom menu designed to celebrate the alliance.

True to its exploring spirit and constant search for innovation to set trends in the wine industry, Trapiche is dedicated to its partnership with Inter Miami CF. The winery looks forward to strengthening this alliance with a continuation of the partnership in the 2025 season. For further information on Trapiche's Official partnership with Inter Miami, please visit trapiche.com.ar/comex_new/en/miami-inter-eng

About Trapiche

Established in 1883 at the foothills of The Andes in Mendoza, Trapiche is one of Argentina'soldest wineries and its largest exported premium brand with availability in more than 80 countries. Trapiche maintains one of the country's most diverse portfolio of wines — including a range of award-winning Malbecs — that speaks to the viticultural history of the region. Led by Head Winemaker Sergio Case, Trapiche sources premium grapes from Argentina's best winegrowing sites, including more than 2,400 acres of proprietary vineyards and a network of more than 300 independent growers. Driven by quality, innovation and diversity, Trapiche's winemaking team utilizes winemaking practices that coax the finest and truest expressions from each varietal.

About Inter Miami CF

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is a US professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami boast a 34-acre facility for games and training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, including the DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training facility and seven soccer fields. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. For further information, please visit http://www.intermiamicf.com. These are the main Inter Miami CF partners: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, Baptist Health and Florida Blue.

