Trapiche Launches The Tesoro Range Of Wines In The Us Market

The pioneering Argentine winery introduces a new range of varietal wines in its 140th anniversary of winemaking.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trapiche, a pioneering winery of Mendoza, Argentina located at the foothills of the Andes Mountains is proud to announce the launch of Tesoro, a range of varietal wines, during the winery's 140th year of winemaking.

"We are extremely proud to be launching Tesoro", says Chief Winemaker, Sergio Case. "This range exemplifies the enduring spirit of discovery and innovation that has led our winemaking over the past 140 years."

The Tesoro line, which translates to "treasure", comes from the high-altitude vineyards of the Uco Valley. As one of the oldest wineries in Argentina, Trapiche does not embark on a new line of wines lightly. Tesoro came to fruition after a long and well-thought-out process under the guidance of Trapiche's chief winemaker, Sergio Case. Tesoro Malbec will be released in November 2023 followed by the Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay in February 2024.

Tesoro Malbec (SRP $14.99 ) - 100% Malbec shows aromas of red fruits like plums mixed with notes of vanilla and black pepper. Manually harvested and fermented using wild yeast, the wine spends 14 months in 80% French and 20% American oak giving the wine a medium body and smooth tannins.

(SRP ) - 100% Malbec shows aromas of red fruits like plums mixed with notes of vanilla and black pepper. Manually harvested and fermented using wild yeast, the wine spends 14 months in 80% French and 20% American oak giving the wine a medium body and smooth tannins. Tesoro Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $14.99 ) - 100% Cabernet Sauvignon this wine bursts with aromas of cherries and currants, with spice and tobacco notes. Medium bodied with velvety tannins and notes of mocha on the finish from 14 months in oak.

) - 100% Cabernet Sauvignon this wine bursts with aromas of cherries and currants, with spice and tobacco notes. Medium bodied with velvety tannins and notes of mocha on the finish from 14 months in oak. Tesoro Chardonnay (SRP $14.99 ) - 100% Chardonnay displays aromas of red apples, mango and lemon zest with creamy layers and hints of caramel and vanilla from nine months in French oak. It is medium bodied with some buttery creaminess on the finish.

Since its founding in 1883, Trapiche's explorer spirit has been led by the belief that there are always new treasures to be discovered. This willingness to explore has led to Trapiche being the world's most-awarded Argentine winery. Their team of viticulturists and enologists looked to the high altitudes of the Uco Valley in search of a unique expression for Tesoro. The wines come from the renowned vineyards of La Consulta, Chacayes, and Los Arboles, all at more than 1250 meters above sea level.

As the leading export winery of Argentina, Trapiche is globally renowned for its premium standards in viticulture and winemaking producing more than 3.5 million cases of wine per year and exporting to more than 95 countries. All three wines of the Tesoro collection will be available for purchase nationally at HEB, Fine Wine and Spirits, Total Wines and a number of other fine wine retailers.

About Trapiche

Established in 1883 at the foothills of The Andes in Mendoza, Trapiche is one of Argentina's oldest wineries and its largest exported premium brand with availability in more than 80 countries. Trapiche maintains one of the country's most diverse portfolio of wines including a range of award-winning Malbecs that speaks to the viticultural history of the region. Led by winemaker Daniel Pi, Trapiche sources premium grapes from Argentina's best winegrowing sites, including more than 2,400 acres of proprietary vineyards and a stable of more than 200 independent growers. Driven by quality, innovation and diversity, Pi and his team utilize winemaking practices that coax the finest and truest expressions from each varietal.

