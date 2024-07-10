Trapiche's Tesoro Malbec 2022 Shines at the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards

The pioneering Argentine winery's recently released Malbec wins multiple awards

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trapiche, a pioneering winery of Mendoza, Argentina is proud to announce that the Tesoro Malbec 2022 has achieved outstanding recognition at the prestigious 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards. The wine was awarded a 93-point score and a Gold Medal, in addition to being named Malbec of the Year and Argentinian Wine of the Year, solidifying its status as a standout choice among sommeliers and wine enthusiasts.

Tesoro Malbec 2022, released in the US last November, distinguished itself in a competitive field with its exceptional balance, complexity, and rich flavor profile. The wine's harmonious blend of dark fruit notes, subtle hints of spice, and velvety tannins captivated the judges, leading to its impressive accolades.

"The success of Tesoro Malbec 2022 at the Sommeliers Choice Awards is a milestone that reflects Trapiche's unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for crafting wines that delight and inspire", said Chief Winemaker Sergio Case. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Sommeliers Choice Awards panel and to all who have supported us on this journey."

The Sommeliers Choice Awards is a highly respected competition that aims to provide on-premise buyers and sommeliers with a comprehensive benchmark for wines that excel in quality, value, and packaging. Each wine is evaluated by a panel of top sommeliers, wine directors, and on-premise wine buyers from some of the most renowned restaurants, bars, and hotels in the industry.

The Tesoro range is available nationally at HEB, Fine Wine and Spirits, Total Wines and a number of other fine wine retailers. For more information about Tesoro Malbec 2022 and our other award-winning wines, please visit Trapiche´s Website or contact [email protected].

About Trapiche

Established in 1883 at the foothills of The Andes in Mendoza, Trapiche is one of Argentina's oldest wineries and the leading export winery renowned for its premium standards in viticulture and winemaking producing more than 3.5 million cases of wine per year and exporting to more than 95 countries. Trapiche maintains one of the country's most diverse portfolio of wines including a range of award-winning Malbecs that speaks to the viticultural history of the region. Trapiche sources premium grapes from Argentina's best winegrowing sites, including more than 2,400 acres of proprietary vineyards and a stable of more than 200 independent growers.

Gemma Bosch, Trapiche, 6466242885, [email protected]

