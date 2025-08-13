Trash Scouts Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

From a simple idea to a rapidly growing force in onsite waste services, this Bay Area company is changing how properties manage their trash. That journey has earned Trash Scouts a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 204%, This Marks Trash Scouts' First Time on the List
OAKLAND, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today announced that Trash Scouts is No. 2106 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is more than a milestone, it's proof that our specialized onsite waste services are meeting a critical and growing need for property managers. As waste and recycling demands evolve, our dependable, niche solutions have become a valued part of how apartment communities and commercial properties stay clean, compliant, and efficient. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us, and we're only getting started," said Pedrito Gella, Co-Founder of Trash Scouts.
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
About Trash Scouts
Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Trash Scouts specializes in onsite waste services that serves apartments and commercial properties by delivering Push and Pull Dumpster Services, Overflow Management, Contamination Sorting, Bulky Junk Removal, and other tailored onsite support. Our hands-on approach takes stress off property managers, frees up maintenance staff, and keeps buildings cleaner and compliant with local waste and recycling requirements, resulting in a better waste management experience for owners, managers and residents. For more information, visit www.trashscouts.com
Media Contact
Pedrito Gella, Trash Scouts, 1 5107880462, [email protected], www.trashscouts.com
SOURCE Trash Scouts
Share this article