Trash Scouts Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

From a simple idea to a rapidly growing force in onsite waste services, this Bay Area company is changing how properties manage their trash. That journey has earned Trash Scouts a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 204%, This Marks Trash Scouts' First Time on the List

OAKLAND, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today announced that Trash Scouts is No. 2106 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.