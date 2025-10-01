Trauma Survivor Turns Pain Into Purpose With SoulBook, a 60-Day Guided Journal for Women

SoulBook Journal helps women rise, reclaim, and reimagine their lives. Post this

In a time when many are struggling with depression, burnout, and anxiety brought on by job loss, financial uncertainty, and the pressures of daily life, SoulBook offers women a safe and nurturing space to process their emotions. The journal provides structure for reflection and creativity, empowering women to find hope and stability even during seasons of hardship.

More than just a journal, SoulBook is a safe space for women to reflect, identify triggers, and rebuild with grace. The guided format encourages readers to begin each day with grounding practices, close with peaceful reflection, and track their emotional journey along the way. From affirmations to creative prompts, each page empowers women to release pain and rediscover joy without judgment or pressure.

"SoulBook is a sanctuary," said Cooper. "I wanted to create a journal that listens back, one that gives women the tools to process their emotions, release what no longer serves them, and find the courage to heal on their own terms."

With sections such as the Garden of Growth and daily reflection prompts, SoulBook invites readers to engage in consistent practices that cultivate resilience and hope. Its trauma-informed design ensures women can explore their healing journey with compassion, clarity, and support.

About the Author

Shufreda Cooper is a Detroit-raised U.S. Army veteran, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate who now resides in Wyandotte, MI. A survivor of childhood and military sexual trauma, she has transformed her pain into purpose through BeingFredaJean, which offers apparel, digital products, and healing-centered tools. Her mission is to inspire women to rise, reclaim their voice, and reimagine life through creativity and self-care.

Press Contact:

For speaking engagements or media request

Media Contact

