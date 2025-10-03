Traumatic Stress Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Trauma-Informed Care Training with Free Webinar Sessions

"We believe everyone can benefit from understanding and applying trauma-informed principles, and we invite caring professionals everywhere to join us on this journey." - TSI Director Steve Brown, Psy.D. Post this

"One in six adults in the United States report four or more Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which can have profound long-term negative impacts on health, opportunity and well-being," said Steven Girelli, Ph.D., President and CEO of Klingberg Family Centers. "Utilizing trauma-informed care, which recognizes and responds to the signs, symptoms, and risks of trauma, can vastly support the needs of those who have experienced ACEs and improve positive outcomes."

The Risking Connection Sampler Sessions are a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to get a taste of what a Risking Connection training is like, and see if it is a good fit for their settings. Attendees will also receive a complimentary download of the Trauma-Informed Care Quick Assessment.

"Reaching our 25th anniversary is a testament to the power of connection, the value of hope, and the dedication of our many agency partners in this vital work," said TSI Director Steve Brown, Psy.D. "These free RC samplers are our way of giving back and extending our mission to a broader audience. We believe everyone can benefit from understanding and applying trauma-informed principles, and we invite caring professionals everywhere to join us on this journey."

Free Webinar Sampler Series Details:

What and When: Three free, 60-minute webinar sessions, each spotlighting an important Risking Connection training topic. All registrants will receive a recording of each event regardless of attendance.

October 7, 2025 (3-4pm ET) | The RC Trauma Framework: Supporting Trauma Healing

October 23, 2025 (3-4pm ET) | Vicarious Trauma: Sustaining Healing and Hope

November 12, 2025 (3-4pm ET) | R.I.C.H. Relationships: Strengthening Attachment

Who: Open to social service and health professionals including leaders and decision makers. All who sign up will receive a complimentary Trauma-Informed Care Quick Assessment download.

To learn more and register for the free webinar series, please visit the registration page.

About the Traumatic Stress Institute (TSI), a department of Klingberg Family Centers:

For nearly 25 years, the Traumatic Stress Institute has been at the forefront of trauma-informed education, training, and practice, driven by its mission to transform systems serving those impacted by trauma. TSI is dedicated to fostering resilience and building compassionate, trauma-informed cultures. A recognized leader in extending hope and healing to children and families whose lives have been impacted by trauma in its various forms, Klingberg Family Centers utilizes trauma-informed care across its comprehensive range of services to thousands of persons across Connecticut each year.

