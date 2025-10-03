Traumatic Stress Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Trauma-Informed Care Training with Free Webinar Sessions

Klingberg Family Centers' Traumatic Stress Institute is celebrating 25 years of its internationally recognized Risking Connection® trauma training model. To mark this milestone, TSI is offering free sampler sessions this fall for social service and health professionals to explore what trauma-informed care could look like at their organizations.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klingberg Family Centers' Traumatic Stress Institute (TSI), a leader in trauma-informed care education and training for professionals and organizations, is proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its internationally recognized trauma training curriculum, Risking Connection (RC). In celebration of this milestone, TSI is offering three free Risking Connection (RC) Sampler Sessions this fall, giving social service and health professionals a unique opportunity to experience its highly-regarded trauma training model.
For a quarter-century, TSI has delivered RC trauma training via its Risking Connection Change Model, transforming systems of care for those affected by trauma. The program has trained tens of thousands of professionals worldwide, ultimately touching the lives of over 300,000 people with the goal of fostering lasting healing for trauma survivors and their families. RC is unique as a highly participatory training that directly addresses the challenges and realities that organizations supporting those impacted by trauma face every day.
"One in six adults in the United States report four or more Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which can have profound long-term negative impacts on health, opportunity and well-being," said Steven Girelli, Ph.D., President and CEO of Klingberg Family Centers. "Utilizing trauma-informed care, which recognizes and responds to the signs, symptoms, and risks of trauma, can vastly support the needs of those who have experienced ACEs and improve positive outcomes."
The Risking Connection Sampler Sessions are a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to get a taste of what a Risking Connection training is like, and see if it is a good fit for their settings. Attendees will also receive a complimentary download of the Trauma-Informed Care Quick Assessment.
"Reaching our 25th anniversary is a testament to the power of connection, the value of hope, and the dedication of our many agency partners in this vital work," said TSI Director Steve Brown, Psy.D. "These free RC samplers are our way of giving back and extending our mission to a broader audience. We believe everyone can benefit from understanding and applying trauma-informed principles, and we invite caring professionals everywhere to join us on this journey."
Free Webinar Sampler Series Details:
What and When: Three free, 60-minute webinar sessions, each spotlighting an important Risking Connection training topic. All registrants will receive a recording of each event regardless of attendance.
- October 7, 2025 (3-4pm ET) | The RC Trauma Framework: Supporting Trauma Healing
- October 23, 2025 (3-4pm ET) | Vicarious Trauma: Sustaining Healing and Hope
- November 12, 2025 (3-4pm ET) | R.I.C.H. Relationships: Strengthening Attachment
Who: Open to social service and health professionals including leaders and decision makers. All who sign up will receive a complimentary Trauma-Informed Care Quick Assessment download.
To learn more and register for the free webinar series, please visit the registration page.
About the Traumatic Stress Institute (TSI), a department of Klingberg Family Centers:
For nearly 25 years, the Traumatic Stress Institute has been at the forefront of trauma-informed education, training, and practice, driven by its mission to transform systems serving those impacted by trauma. TSI is dedicated to fostering resilience and building compassionate, trauma-informed cultures. A recognized leader in extending hope and healing to children and families whose lives have been impacted by trauma in its various forms, Klingberg Family Centers utilizes trauma-informed care across its comprehensive range of services to thousands of persons across Connecticut each year.
