Travel + Leisure Readers Name Villas of Distinction® as a Top Luxury Villa Rental Company in 2024 World's Best Awards

"We are incredibly grateful to all the readers of Travel + Leisure," said Andy Kaye, general manager of Villas of Distinction. "Our guests seek more than just a place to sleep; they desire sophisticated design, luxurious amenities, and premier concierge-level service, all while enjoying the privacy, intimate feel, and comforts of home. Thank you for trusting us to turn your vacation dreams into reality."

This prestigious recognition underscores Villas of Distinction's dedication to curating extraordinary vacation experiences. With a diverse portfolio of exquisite villas in some of the world's most sought-after destinations, the company ensures that every guest enjoys a memorable stay.

For more information, a breakdown of categories and to view the full list of winners, please visit VillasofDistinction-magazine.com.

Travelers looking for a customized vacation experience planned by a full-service agency where a Villa Specialist finds the perfect destination to fit a guest's vacation desires, and a personal Concierge customizes a guest's vacation from start to finish will want to book with Villas of Distinction. For more information, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com.

Media Contact

Lakecia Gayle, Villas of Distinction, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], https://www.villasofdistinction.com/

