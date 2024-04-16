Travel + Leisure Unveils its 2024 'IT LIST' Featuring Hôtel Swexan

Dallas' newest luxury property has been recognized as one of the best new hotels of the year
DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel + Leisure today announced its nineteenth annual 'It List,' and honored the 134-room boutique, family-owned Hôtel Swexan. This luxury property has been recognized by the magazine's reputable list of the world's best new and renovated hotels and resorts from around the world. Located in the heart of Dallas' Harwood District, Hôtel Swexan opened in June 2023 as a place that welcomes both travelers and locals alike of all generations. The hotel was founded on acute attention-to-detail, service and best-in-class amenities and design, while also sharing a playful, familial spirit in a way that only a local Texas born and bred hotel knows how.
As one of only 100 properties recognized, Hôtel Swexan will be showcased in the May 2024 issue of Travel + Leisure and online at travelandleisure.com. Determined annually by discerning magazine editors, the coveted 'It List' is a result of months of research on hundreds of new and renovated properties from around the world.
"The Travel + Leisure's 'It List' is a coveted award in the hospitality industry" said Julian Payne, general manager of Hôtel Swexan. "Today, we are honored to be recognized by this prestigious publication for our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to offering exceptional service. We are extremely thankful to the editors at Travel + Leisure for honoring Hôtel Swexan on this prestigious list."
Hôtel Swexan's exterior was designed by world renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, with a selection of guest rooms and one-of-a-kind suites, as well as five independent hospitality concepts (one with its own exclusive beef sourcing vertical, HWD Premium Beef), a hidden underground lounge, a rooftop pool with views of the Dallas skyline, and unparalleled design (i.e. the hotel features over 100 different types of hand selected natural stones and woods, 16 antique fireplaces, a refurbished mantel in the lobby from the 1750s and an exclusive art collaboration with Hermès). The property offers guests numerous unique experiences including Afternoon Tea, fitness classes, personal shopping in Highland Park Village, and experiences with luxury brands such as Joanna Czech, Love Shack Fancy, Surf Air, and more.
About Hôtel Swexan
A family-owned, 134-room boutique concept, Hôtel Swexan strikes the perfect fusion of its familial Swiss heritage with quintessential Texan hospitality (as denoted by its moniker). Situated in the heart of Dallas, Hôtel Swexan offers enchanting suites, five independent hospitality concepts, a private social club and an expansive rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Dallas skyline. Exuding European elegance and old-world luxury yet remaining true to its lovable and unwavering Texan spirit, the hotel is uniquely playful and inviting. Hôtel Swexan distinguishes itself with immersive experiences, a hidden hideaway, a robust lineup of entertainment, wellness and meeting facilities and unparalleled, unexpected cuisine. Outside, the hotel opens its doors to the 19-city block Harwood District, a flourishing walkable neighborhood chalk full of eateries, art, public parks, multiuse spaces and more.
About Harwood International
Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets, including Dallas, Geneva, and London. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality - while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.
Harwood International is best known for transforming the Dallas neighborhood into the acclaimed Harwood District featuring premier-class AA office, luxury residential, and retail space set within a park-like campus with gardens and art-filled lobbies. The 19-city block District will continue to grow its masterplan community to include additional office, retail, and residential development.
Harwood International's leadership is based on its world-class experience, name-brand architecture, exacting finishes, and a focus on energy efficiency and green space. The company has received numerous design and community awards, including recognition by ENR for the Best Office Project in the World for its Rolex Building. Please visit harwoodinternational.com for more information.
