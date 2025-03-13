Travel Advisor Wins National Business Award in Celebration of Women's History Month

"Travel is a gift and has the power to open minds and change lives. The memories we make with the ones we love are something that can never be taken away. To play a role in something so lifechanging is profound." Post this

"Tina's dedication goes far beyond her business—she's a mentor, an advocate, and a guiding light for families navigating autism support," said Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer for Dream Vacations. "Her passion for helping others, whether in travel or in her community, truly embodies the spirit of the OPAL Award. We're honored to celebrate her leadership and the meaningful impact she makes every day."

Tobin's dedication extends beyond her business—she actively gives back to her local community, supporting various charitable organizations and fostering connections within the travel industry. Tobin is active in her local Chamber of Commerce and supports organizations like Extreme Family Outreach, which helps underprivileged children, as well as the Arc of Hartford County, where she mentors children with autism. Her enthusiasm and commitment to service have made a meaningful impact on both her clients and colleagues.

"I'm humbled and honored to be selected as the 2025 prestigious OPAL award recipient. Being chosen is a true testament to the support and guidance I've received throughout my journey. I'm so grateful to be a part of this industry and extremely proud to be a member of Dream Vacations," said Tobin. "Travel is a gift and has the power to open minds and change lives. The memories we make with the ones we love are something that can never be taken away. To play a role in something so lifechanging is profound."

Dream Vacations remains committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, empowering all franchise owners, agents, and employees to reach their full potential. Through its dedication to mentorship, leadership, and community involvement, Dream Vacations continues to support the success of travel entrepreneurs across the country.

