Travel Advisor Wins National Business Award in Celebration of Women's History Month

"There are so many strong women within Dream Vacations whom I admire and am proud to call friends," said Virginia March, the 2026 OPAL winner. "It is truly an honor to be recognized among this incredible group of women who support and encourage one another." Post this

March is recognized for her courageous professional reinvention and purpose driven leadership. After a 25-year career as a Library Director, she transitioned fully into franchise ownership while also launching a leadership consulting business. Over the past year, she strengthened marketing strategies, expanded associate training, and empowered her team to grow confident, independent businesses, creating renewed energy within her agency and a strong foundation for continued growth.

Her leadership extends well beyond her business. March serves as a presenter for the Camp Lejeune Leadership Seminar supporting military spouses and is a Distinguished Toastmaster and past Area Director. She volunteers as a Mentor Coach with The Honor Foundation, assisting Special Operations Forces members as they transition to civilian careers, and is an active volunteer with the USO at Camp Lejeune. She is also a founding member of the Jacksonville Veterans Business Collective and regularly presents for the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Center.

Within the Dream Vacations network, March consistently gives back through peer mentorship, National Conference training, and best practice sharing. She served on the Events and Training Committee from 2024 to 2025 and is widely respected for her commitment to strengthening the franchise community.

"When I received the call that I had been selected for the OPAL Award, I was overwhelmed and brought to tears," said March. "My parents raised me with a servant's heart and a commitment to doing quality work in everything I do, and I have carried those values into my family, my businesses, and my volunteer work. There are so many strong women within Dream Vacations whom I admire and am proud to call friends. It is truly an honor to be recognized among this incredible group of women who support and encourage one another. I am deeply grateful for this recognition."

Dream Vacations remains committed to fostering leadership, mentorship, and community engagement across its franchise network, empowering travel entrepreneurs to make a meaningful impact in both business and service. Those passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers, should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

Media Contact

Michael Cadigan, Dream Vacations, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], https://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com/

SOURCE Dream Vacations