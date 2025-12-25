Travel App "NEWT" Launches Beta Version of "NEWT Chat," an AI Chat Agent Specializing in the Travel and Service Industry

Reiwa Travel, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takaya Shinozuka), the company behind the smart and affordable travel app "NEWT," has launched the beta version of "NEWT Chat," an AI chat agent specializing in the travel and service industry. "NEWT Chat" is a multilingual AI chat agent operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, designed to automate guest support tasks for accommodation facilities and hotels. It solves on-site challenges by meeting diverse customer needs with limited personnel, significantly reducing the operational burden on staff. Designed to be implemented in as little as 5 minutes, it allows operators with limited IT resources to adopt the system easily. By supplementing and replacing customer service tasks, "NEWT Chat" helps alleviate labor shortages while improving both service value and sales. We have prepared a completely free plan that offers real-time AI responses to guest inquiries. We invite you to experience how the "magical AI chat agent" can smartly solve real-world challenges in the travel and service industry. You can apply for the "NEWT Chat" AI agent at the following URL: https://newt.net/aichat.

A persistent challenge in the travel and service industry is that while bookings can be completed online, subsequent customer service and inquiry responses still require a human touch. This is compounded by chronic labor shortages and the excessive workload placed on limited staff. The inability to adequately handle nighttime, multilingual, or peak-season inquiries often leads to lower customer satisfaction and staff burnout. Even if individual facilities attempt to introduce AI, the systems are extremely complex, and development entails significant effort and cost, making it practically impossible for a single facility to cover these costs. Against this backdrop, "NEWT Chat" was developed to be a "team member" for frontline staff in the travel and service industry. It offers the simplicity of a 5-minute setup while achieving 24/7, multilingual automated responses. It serves as a new customer service infrastructure that reduces the burden on staff while maintaining and improving the quality of customer support. Furthermore, as the AI accumulates and learns from daily interactions, it evolves into an optimized response system tailored to each facility.

Key Features of NEWT Chat The key features of NEWT Chat are:

24/7 Support in Over 40 Languages: Even on the completely free plan, the AI responds to guest inquiries in real-time, reducing staffing requirements for late-night shifts and multilingual inquiries.

Specialized for Travel & Service: The AI is equipped with an industry-specific knowledge base, covering FAQs and facility information for hotels, ryokans, restaurants, saunas, and tourist facilities. Knowledge can be easily updated from the management screen for continuous optimization.

No-Code Implementation: Setup is possible in as little as 5 minutes by simply embedding a script into an existing website. Brand tone and widget design can be intuitively customized.

Achieving Sales Growth & Efficiency: It features functions to propose appropriate plans for recommendation requests and includes reporting tools to visualize inquiry history and usage statistics. Future updates will include automatic upsell proposals based on conversation context.

Future Developments and CEO Comment

During the beta period, we will collaborate with a wide range of partners in accommodation and tourism to verify improvements in operational processes and sales. Takaya Shinozuka, CEO of Reiwa Travel, states, "NEWT Chat serves as a 'magical AI chat agent' that stays close to each guest, reducing the operational burden on staff and supporting an environment where they can focus on more creative customer service".

Service Overview

Service Name: NEWT Chat

Launch Date: December 2025 (Official release scheduled for this winter)

Supported Languages: Over 40 languages (Japanese, English, Chinese, etc.)

Key Features (Beta): Automated responses, FAQ management, visualization of inquiry history, usage statistics reports, etc.

Planned Future Features: PMS/Booking Engine/OTA integration, CRM integration, automatic upsell proposals, conversion tracking, LINE Official Account support, email support, etc.

Implementation Method: Available simply by embedding a script into the website after setting up via the dedicated management screen. Future support planned for various channels such as LINE.

URL: https://newt.net/aichat

About NEWT - The Smart, Affordable Travel App You can find the web version of NEWT's overseas tours at https://newt.net/ and the hotel version at https://newt.net/hotel. The mobile app can be downloaded at https://newt.net/app. The official LINE account is https://lin.ee/ZKchfbF.

About Reiwa Travel, Inc. Reiwa Travel is a digital travel agency with the mission to "Design a New Travel Experience". We aim to provide new experiences and new social value in travel. Since April 2022, we have been offering the smart and affordable travel app "NEWT". We are committed to maximizing DX in booking and management operations within the travel industry and creating social value through the travel experience.

Name: Reiwa Travel, Inc.

Location: 15F Shibuya Infoss Tower, 20-1 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Takaya Shinozuka

Founded: April 5, 2021

Business: Travel Agency

License: Type 1 Travel Agency (Japan Tourism Agency Registered Travel Agency No. 2123)

Affiliations: Full member of JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents), accredited agent of IATA (International Air Transport Association)

You can find more information about the company on their corporate HP: https://newt.net/company and the "NEWT" Brand Page: https://newt.net/brand.

