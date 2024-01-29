Travel Cat Unveils Exclusive Cat Collection Inspired by Matthew Vaughn's New Blockbuster Film Argylle, Including Viral Backpack Seen in Film

Travel Cat is delighted to announce its latest collaboration with the new Matthew Vaughn film Argylle (in theaters February 2). The collection features four must-have products for feline enthusiasts and movie aficionados alike, including the Argylle x Travel Cat Replica Cat Backpack. Post this

Cat lovers and movie enthusiasts worldwide can now secure their pre-orders of these exclusive, officially licensed products, as Travel Cat ships globally to make these limited-edition items accessible to fans around the world who are buzzing about the film's release.

The Argylle collection expands Travel Cat's commitment to providing innovative and stylish cat products that enhance the bond between cats and their owners. With a focus on safety, comfort, and aesthetics, the Argylle collection allows cats to join their owners in the excitement of the movie while looking effortlessly haute CAT-ure.

This premium product line includes plenty of safety features, such as ample ventilation, the highest quality zippers, and a harness clip inside the backpacks for superior safety. The harnesses include two points of security and four adjustable straps, while the collars utilize a critical breakaway technology.

For more information about Travel Cat and the full Argylle collection, visit: https://travelcatshop.com/argylle

PRESS CONTACT:

Travel Cat: Robyn Ungar | [email protected]

About Travel Cat:

Travel Cat is the #1 cat travel brand in the world. Known for "The Fat Cat" backpack and "The True Adventurer" Harness & Leash Set, their premium product line focuses exclusively on cats. Catstomers in 100+ countries have used Travel Cat products to help their cats safely explore beyond the great indoors and make recreational and required travel less stressful. For trips near or far, from car rides to the vet to national parks, Travel Cat gear will get your cat there and back safely.

About Argylle:

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), David Reid (Kingsman franchise) and Jason Fuchs. The executive producers are Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa and Adam Fishbach.

Apple Original Films presents, in association with MARV, a Cloudy production. Argylle is distributed theatrically by Universal Pictures.

Media Contact

Robyn Ungar, Travel Cat, 1 7742498699, [email protected], travelcatshop.com

Emily Miethner, Travel Cat, [email protected], travelcatshop.com

SOURCE Travel Cat