Travel Costa Mesa Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week 2025

In 2023, visitors to Costa Mesa spent $883 million, generating a total economic impact of $1.1 billion. Post this

"Travel is one of our nation's most powerful economic engines—supporting millions of jobs, fueling businesses and propelling industries forward," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. "National Travel and Tourism Week reinforces the pivotal role travel plays in building a stronger, more prosperous America."

Costa Mesa: A Destination on the Rise in Southern California

Known as the City of the Arts®, Costa Mesa welcomes visitors to experience its world-class performing arts, culinary scene, and shopping, like South Coast Plaza, the OC Fair & Event Center, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the Orange County Museum of Art, The LAB, and The CAMP. The city boasts two Michelin-starred restaurants, the first and only Mercado by Northgate Market, and a Tony® Award-winning play production house.

Travel Costa Mesa commissioned a 2024 report from Tourism Economics detailing the impact of tourism.

In 2023, visitors to Costa Mesa spent $883 million , generating a total economic impact of $1.1 billion .

spent , generating a total economic impact of . This economic impact supported 8,421 jobs and over $50 million in state and local tax revenues.

in state and local tax revenues. Visitor volume in Costa Mesa increased 5.9% in 2023, for a total of 7.6 million visitors welcomed.

increased 5.9% in 2023, for a total of 7.6 million visitors welcomed. Food and beverage is the largest sector for visitor spending, accounting for $317 million and 35% of the total spend.

(Source: Tourism Economics)

Honoring the People Who Make It Happen

Beyond dollars and data, tourism is a story of people and experiences, shaped by the visitors discovering something new to see, taste, or do.

Paulette Lombardi-Fries, President of Travel Costa Mesa recognizes the personal impact. "During National Travel and Tourism Week, we honor those who warmly embrace our visitors, who promote our city with genuine passion and enthusiasm, and collaborate with others to achieve mutual success," said Lombardi-Fries. "We recognize our creative and driven business owners, big and small, and their incredibly dedicated staff who show up daily to take care of our guests. We see our community pride growing as more stories and engagement spread. You are indispensable."

Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.

ABOUT TRAVEL COSTA MESA

Costa Mesa is located in the heart of Southern California's Orange County. Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the foundational objective of promoting travel, tourism, and exploration in the city, and to fund programs and activities that benefit Costa Mesa's hospitality industry. For more information on Costa Mesa's arts, cuisine, or award-winning hotels, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @TravelCostaMesa on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).

Media Contact

M. Brady, Travel Costa Mesa, 801-362-2906, [email protected], www.travelcostamesa.com

Twitter

SOURCE Travel Costa Mesa