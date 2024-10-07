Travel Costa Mesa presents the latest restaurants, shows, and events to celebrate fall in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa has so many creative and rewarding experiences during the fall. Take some time to slow down and be inspired in Costa Mesa, the City of the Arts®. Find your new favorite meal or moment and live well. Post this

Costa Mesa is a hotspot for foodies, and many new restaurants are opening their doors this season.

Ahba, beachy American fare alongside craft beer and cocktails. Now open.

Mo Mi Mei , Cantonese street food with a fresh, California twist. Now open.

Westwood Coast, elevated American steakhouse with country music entertainment. Now open.

Ospi, modern Italian meets classic, with a twist of Brooklyn counterculture. Opening this fall.

Ramen Nagi, colorful noodle house with equally bold flavors. Opening this fall.

Verde, two-story bar and restaurant with ingredient-driven California cuisine. Opening this fall.

The VOX Kitchen, Kei Concepts' beloved Pan-Asian cuisine debuts second location at South Coast Plaza. Opening this fall.

SNAKE YOGA, AXE THROWING, AND HALLOWEEN FUN

LXR YOGA recently debuted their one-of-a-kind snake yoga experience. Attendees flow through simple and calming yoga poses while interacting with non-venomous ball pythons. In these small-group sessions, yogis first learn how to hold the snakes, then are paired with their own snake for the duration of the class. The gentle pace and dedicated instructors create a setting where attendees can face their fears, or simply connect with their breath.

Located at 2214 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales is a horror themed axe-throwing venue decorated with memorabilia iconic scary movies. They offer interactive projection targets that form the foundation for games like "Tic Tac Toe" and "Alien Attack." For the Halloween season, they've added themed cocktails to the menu, as well as a new "All Hallows Treat" chocolate peanut butter stout.

Located at 1941 Newport Blvd, #105, Costa Mesa

Tanaka Farms is home to family-friendly Hana Field Pumpkin Patch, offering eight acres of pumpkins along with a corn maze, wagon ride, and cow train.

Open every Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm, from October 5, 2024, to October 27, 2024.

Located at 427 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa

Halloween Bootique is open all year in Costa Mesa's Triangle Square with over 7,500 square feet of costumes, props, wigs, special effects equipment, and novelty accessories.

Located at 1875 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

FALL FLAVORS

Guests can try new seasonal lattes, teas, and tonics at Costa Mesa's neighborhood-favorite coffee shops.

NUDAE Coffee, AAPI (Asian & Pacific American) and female-owned, recently celebrated the anniversary of their first year in business. For fall, they're offering three limited-edition brews.

The Great Pumpkin – a PSL made with warming spices, pumpkin puree, vanilla, and oat milk. Topped with salted maple whip and fresh grated nutmeg. Served with espresso or matcha.

Iced Cookie Butter Capp – espresso, house-made cookie butter syrup, oat milk, and salted maple cream top, garnished with cookie butter spices and crumbled Biscoff. Served iced only.

Ghost of Uncle Earl – house-made syrup using Art of Tea's Earl Grey Creme, club soda, and a vanilla cream top. Served iced only.

Located at 1125 Victoria St, #U, Costa Mesa

Coffee Nature brings together the unexpected in "Pumpkin Matcha," pairing pumpkin syrup and pumpkin oat milk with matcha. They're also serving "The Andy Apple" latte, a blast of autumn with apple juice, apple butter syrup, chai, and cinnamon.

Located at 355 Bristol St, #J, Costa Mesa

COMMUNITY AND CREATIVITY

South Coast Repertory opens their 2024-2025 season with the cult-favorite "Little Shop of Horrors" by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. The classic creature feature runs from September 21 to October 19, 2024.

Located at 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents "Halloween Fandemonium!" at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on October 19, 2024. This family-friendly event pairs a live DJ with the Pacific Symphony for a rousing performance of Halloween classics and music from beloved films.

Located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

The Camp combines its small business retailers and open-air layout for community-oriented programming this fall. Their Autumn Music Fest on October 19, 2024, promises peace, love, and good vibes alongside pop-up vendors. On October 30, shoppers are invited to attend Boo Bash in costume for trivia, games, and an outdoor movie screening.

Located at 2937 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Inspired Art Wine, a studio, bar, and gallery is hosting Halloween-themed painting classes all throughout October and the fall season. No experience is necessary, and all supplies are provided. Painters can create their own trick-or-treat scene or spooky vista under the guidance of a master artist.

Located at 1500 Adams Ave, #109, Costa Mesa

Paulette Lombardi-Fries, President of Travel Costa Mesa, explains why fall is the best season to visit. "As we get closer to the holidays, it's easy to forget to take care of ourselves. Costa Mesa has so many creative and rewarding experiences during the fall. Take some time to slow down and be inspired in Costa Mesa, the City of the Arts®. Find your new favorite meal or moment and live well."

Travel Costa Mesa invites both locals and visitors to enjoy Costa Mesa this fall.

Costa Mesa is located in the heart of Southern California's Orange County. Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the foundational objective of promoting travel, tourism, and exploration in the city, and to fund programs and activities that benefit Costa Mesa's hospitality industry. For more information on Costa Mesa's arts, cuisine, or award-winning hotels, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @travelcostamesa on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).

