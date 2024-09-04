Travel Filmmaker Roberto Serrini Announced as Editor at Large for Get Lost Travel Magazine

From a random, drunken heartbreak bender at an Irish pub, lifelong travel filmmaker Roberto Serrini finds himself realizing his dreams as Editor at Large for the travel magazine that saved his life years ago.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- get lost is thrilled to announce the promotion of Roberto Serrini to Editor at Large.

With a career spanning over a decade, Roberto has established himself as a dynamic force in the world of digital media and journalism. Known for his innovative approach and compelling narrative style, Roberto has crafted visually stunning campaigns for some of the world's most iconic brands, including Nike, Google, Apple, and Netflix. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious ADC Golden Cube, One Show Silver Pencil, and multiple Vimeo Staff Picks and Taste Awards, solidifying his reputation as a leading creative professional.

In his new role as Editor at Large, Roberto will bring his unique perspective and deep-rooted passion for travel and exploration to get lost. His storytelling prowess will be instrumental in expanding the magazine's reach, captivating readers with immersive narratives, and bringing the world's most intriguing destinations to life through the lens of an adventurer. His decade-long collaboration with get lost has already left an indelible mark, showcasing his ability to weave together the essence of culture, nature, and human connection in a way that entertains and resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role at get lost Magazine," said Roberto Serrini. "Travel has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and I look forward to continuing to explore and share the untold stories of our world, connecting readers with the beauty and diversity that surrounds us in ways yet seen. I would have never guessed that randomly meeting the owner in a bar so many years ago would ultimately lead to a lifelong passion being filled. This is truly the power of travel, and how getting lost can ultimately have you find your way."

As Editor at Large, Roberto will also oversee the development of new content initiatives that leverage his expertise in digital media, ensuring that get lost remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving media landscape. His appointment reflects get lost's commitment to delivering high-quality, entertaining and engaging content that inspires curiosity and a sense of adventure in its readers.

"Roberto is the essence of a get lost traveler," says publisher Justin Jamieson. "His curiosity, character, humor and incredible storytelling talents are a blueprint for where we see get lost. I've been lucky enough to work with Roberto for well over ten years after randomly meeting over 'car bombs' in a bar in LA. Since then his work with us has garnered numerous global awards and I'm incredibly excited to bring him into the team in a more formal manner."

About Roberto Serrini:

Roberto Serrini is a filmmaker, journalist, and storyteller based in Studio City, CA. With a background in production and a dedicated passion for travel, he has created award-winning campaigns for top-tier clients and has been recognized by the industry for his innovative contributions. His work spans a wide range of media, from commercial advertising to documentary filmmaking, always with a focus on narrative excellence and visual impact.

About get lost Magazine:

get lost is a near on twenty year old award winning digital travel publication dedicated to uncovering the world's most extraordinary and unique people, places and experiences. Through in-depth features, stunning videography/photography, and expert insights, get lost entertains and inspires readers to explore the world with a sense of wonder and discovery.

