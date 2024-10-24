Travel Industry Solutions Launches Extensive Guide on Upcoming DOT Airline Refund Rule to Support Travel Agents

Industry-first resource provides key guidance for navigating new airline refund policies effective October 28, 2024.
MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Department of Transportation's (DOT) latest rule on airline refunds approaches, Travel Industry Solutions (TIS) has unveiled an industry-leading guide specifically designed to support travel agents of all types, including those who are not the merchant of record. This guide delivers clear explanations of the new regulations, practical steps for compliance, and valuable communication tools to handle customer inquiries effectively. The free guide is available for immediate download here.
With many travel agents not acting as the merchant of record, confusion is expected to arise regarding who is responsible for issuing refunds. The TIS guide addresses this challenge head-on, offering internal controls checklists, marketing strategies to enhance value propositions, and key questions that agents should ask suppliers—especially those who package air travel with other services. The guide also includes tailored advice from industry leaders Allianz Travel Insurance and Regal Wings airline consolidator, making it the most comprehensive resource available for the upcoming DOT rule.
Sheila Folk, CEO and Founder of Travel Industry Solutions, said, "This rule represents a significant change for the entire travel industry, not just for merchant of record agents. Many customers do not fully understand the merchant of record distinction, which can lead to confusion when it comes to refunds. We've created this guide to equip travel agents with the knowledge and tools they need to stay compliant, field customer inquiries, and maintain their professionalism. Our goal is to help travel agents protect their businesses while continuing to provide top-tier service to their clients."
The guide covers essential areas, including:
- Plain English definitions of the DOT rule and its impacts
- Common questions customers may ask about the rule
- Key points to communicate to clients, including email scripts
- Internal controls checklists to help agents stay on track
- Packaged supplier and airline consolidator considerations, including tailored guidance from Regal Wings
- Insights from Allianz on travel insurance coverage
- Marketing messaging to help travel agents elevate their value proposition in light of the new regulations
Chaz Dunwoody, Director of Sales, commented, "At Regal Wings, we are committed to helping travel agents understand the nuances of the new airline refund policies and how they apply when working with consolidators. The guidance provided by TIS is essential to ensuring that agents can confidently navigate these changes and continue providing the best options for their clients."
Travel agents can download the free guide here. It is part of TIS's mission to provide continuous support to travel professionals as they navigate industry changes and legal complexities.
For further information, or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit travelindustrysolutions.com or contact [email protected].
About Travel Industry Solutions | Travel Industry Solutions (TIS) is a technology platform providing travel advisors with on-demand, legal agreements, operational tools, and training resources—all tailored specifically to the travel industry. Our continuously updated, attorney-prepared agreements and tools are user-specific, ensuring that advisors stay protected and efficient. TIS focuses on improving agency profitability, operational efficiency, and legal compliance through seamless technology and expert guidance. For more information, please visit travelindustrysolutions.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Mane, Travel Industry Solutions, 1 407-716-9040, [email protected], Travelindustrysolutions.com
SOURCE Travel Industry Solutions
Share this article