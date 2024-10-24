Travel Industry Solutions Launches Extensive Guide on Upcoming DOT Airline Refund Rule to Support Travel Agents

"This rule represents a significant change for the entire travel industry, not just for merchant of record agents. We've created this guide to equip travel agents with the knowledge and tools they need to stay compliant, field customer inquiries, and maintain their professionalism." Post this

Sheila Folk, CEO and Founder of Travel Industry Solutions, said, "This rule represents a significant change for the entire travel industry, not just for merchant of record agents. Many customers do not fully understand the merchant of record distinction, which can lead to confusion when it comes to refunds. We've created this guide to equip travel agents with the knowledge and tools they need to stay compliant, field customer inquiries, and maintain their professionalism. Our goal is to help travel agents protect their businesses while continuing to provide top-tier service to their clients."

The guide covers essential areas, including:

Plain English definitions of the DOT rule and its impacts

Common questions customers may ask about the rule

Key points to communicate to clients, including email scripts

Internal controls checklists to help agents stay on track

Packaged supplier and airline consolidator considerations, including tailored guidance from Regal Wings

Insights from Allianz on travel insurance coverage

Marketing messaging to help travel agents elevate their value proposition in light of the new regulations

Chaz Dunwoody, Director of Sales, commented, "At Regal Wings, we are committed to helping travel agents understand the nuances of the new airline refund policies and how they apply when working with consolidators. The guidance provided by TIS is essential to ensuring that agents can confidently navigate these changes and continue providing the best options for their clients."

Travel agents can download the free guide here. It is part of TIS's mission to provide continuous support to travel professionals as they navigate industry changes and legal complexities.

For further information, or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit travelindustrysolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About Travel Industry Solutions | Travel Industry Solutions (TIS) is a technology platform providing travel advisors with on-demand, legal agreements, operational tools, and training resources—all tailored specifically to the travel industry. Our continuously updated, attorney-prepared agreements and tools are user-specific, ensuring that advisors stay protected and efficient. TIS focuses on improving agency profitability, operational efficiency, and legal compliance through seamless technology and expert guidance. For more information, please visit travelindustrysolutions.com.

