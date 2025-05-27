Travel Industry Solutions Launches Industry-First Fraud Prevention Tool for Travel Agencies

"Our new fraud solution is designed for how travel advisors actually operate. It fits directly into the card collection process, requires no merchant account, and gives advisors the early warnings they've never had before—allowing them to better protect their clients, businesses, and reputations." Post this

At the core of the solution is the TIS Fraud Score, a proprietary safety rating based on a comprehensive analysis of a wide range of transaction details, flagging potential risks in real time. Armed with a TIS Fraud Score, advisors can approve, deny, or request further verification before moving forward with the booking—greatly reducing the likelihood of financial loss or reputational damage.

The TIS fraud prevention feature was specifically designed to address the increasing concerns of fraud in the travel sector, which puts agencies of all sizes at risk. In 2023, more than 36% of transactions in the travel and leisure sector involved suspected fraud attempts—the second-highest rate in any industry globally. Since then, that number has only increased with the use of artificial intelligence by scammers. In fact, Booking.com reported a staggering 500 to 900% increase in travel scams over the past 18 months, largely attributed to the nefarious use of AI. The average chargeback rate also increased by 19% between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, indicating a growing trend of contested transactions in the travel industry.

Travel advisors, who routinely process high-ticket, card-not-present transactions, are especially vulnerable to these risks—yet most available fraud tools are built for general retail, not the unique nuances of travel bookings.

"We built our fraud prevention feature specifically to address the needs of travel professionals, combining decades of machine learning and AI to deliver real-time, actionable risk scores," said Sheila Folk, CEO and Founder of Travel Industry Solutions. "With this tool, advisors can make smarter decisions, reduce chargebacks, and protect their bottom line before fraud ever touches their business."

One of the unique challenges travel advisors face is they typically don't process payments through their own merchant accounts. Instead, they collect credit card information using secure vaults and then manually use those cards to pay suppliers. While vaults are secure for storage, they offer no built-in fraud detection features, such as screening for stolen cards, synthetic identities, or suspicious behavior. This leaves agencies exposed to losses, with suppliers often holding them responsible when fraud occurs.

"Our new fraud solution is designed for how travel advisors actually operate," Folk added. "It fits directly into the card collection process, requires no merchant account, and gives advisors the early warnings they've never had before—allowing them to better protect their clients, businesses, and reputations."

In addition to providing direct fraud detection, TIS is offering webinars, demonstrations, and consultation calls to host agencies, consortia, and travel businesses interested in rolling out this protection for their advisor networks.

For further information, please visit travelindustrysolutions.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Sheila Folk, Travel Industry Solutions, 833-746-7272, ext. 700, [email protected], www.travelindustrysolutions.com

SOURCE Travel Industry Solutions