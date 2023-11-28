Travel Resorts of America Reviews Announces Sycamore Lodge Haunted Forest Raises More Than $30,000 for Cancer Research

Travel Resorts of America reviews are in, and this year's three Saturday night event, the Sycamore Lodge Haunted Forest, has raised more than $30,000 for cancer research Post this

Fighting Cancer One Scream at a Time

The real magic of The Haunted Forest lies in its commitment to making a difference. A dedicated team of over 130 volunteers work meticulously from right after Labor Day weekend through the second week in October to convert this serene forest into a chilling labyrinth of spooks and frights.

Inside the Sycamore Lodge Haunted Forest

Travel Resorts of America reviews show the Haunted Forest isn't for the faint of heart, but it's certainly for the brave. The event is well-known for its ability to create memorable experiences and stories that will be told for years to come. Families and friends can scream, run, giggle, and create lasting memories through this fright-filled experience. Come dressed to scare in a costume or wear your most comfortable clothes (and shoes) for a quick getaway, the Haunted Forest is ready to welcome you with open arms.

The adventure starts with a 30-minute walk through the haunted woods. This path guides you through 13 chilling rooms connected by a winding trail, all under the canopy of trees. In addition to these ominous rooms, guests will also face the ultimate challenge—a graveyard maze. What's unique is that small groups are escorted through the attraction. So, they will not only be screaming their lungs out, but they will have company along the way to share in the spine-chilling experience.

Visitors who take a stroll through The Haunted Forest, are not just taking a journey into the unknown; they are contributing to a greater good. So, if you're ready to embrace the fear and join the adventure, make sure you mark your calendar for next year.

About Travel Resorts of America

Travel Resorts of America is committed to providing members and their guests with a premier vacation experience at exceptionally maintained resorts.

